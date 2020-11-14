Great mixed farming country in Mid West

CALLACALLA Hill offers an opportunity for farmers and graziers to add to their portfolio, as well as being an entry level sized property.

Totalling 1982 hectares, the property has about 1288ha which is developed, of which about 1000ha is considered arable.

Soil types are predominantly undulating sandplain, with 150ha being strong loam and clay on the valley floor, where cropping is undertaken.

The property is well watered, with four bores, of which two are equipped with windmills and two with solar powered pumps.

There are two soaks on the property.

The 22 paddocks have good fencing, which is considered sheep proof.

About 70 per cent of the boundary fencing is cattle proof, with the balance requiring work to bring it to this standard.

Grain production of wheat, lupins, barley and a Merino breeding flock are the current agricultural enterprises.

Infrastructure includes a general purpose shed, which has a two-stand shearing board, with internal yards and an outside holding area of a combined 300 head capacity.

There is also a 50 tonne sliding roof fertiliser shed and two silos.