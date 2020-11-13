CITY residents are being encouraged to pull on a shady hat and boots, and tune up their vocal chords for the Good Onya Mate concert in support of farmers on November 28.

Farming charity, Rural Aid, in conjunction with Nine, will broadcast the Good Onya Mate fundraising concert - featuring a star-studded line up of local and international artists and heart-wrenching stories from farmers that Rural Aid has supported through drought, bushfire, food and COVID-19 this year.



To go the extra mile and show solidarity for farmers across the country, viewers are being urged to dress like a farmer and hold a COVID-safe, socially distanced event.

Rural Aid chief executive officer, John Warlters, said while he couldn't reveal the musicians and celebrities involved yet, Nine had promised a night of toe-tapping fun and stories of farmers who have benefited from Rural Aid's assistance.



"The concert will raise funds to help farmers transition from emergency aid to recovery, to protect Australia's food supply chain," Mr Warlters said.

"Through all the difficulties 2020 threw at rural Australia, the farming sector has continued to ensure all Australian families have the range and quality of food we expect."

"Whilst we can't head to a crowded concert in 2020, we want Aussies to create their own covid-safe concert environment.

"You could host a Good Onya Mate main street dinner in your rural town, a street or house party, or attend a pub or restaurant event if you're in a city. And while you're at it, why not get in the spirit and dress like a farmer."

To help Australians authentically dress like a farmer, Rural Aid has bush scribe and larrikin, The Ringer, from Queensland, to explain how it's done.

He held a press conference earlier today.

For more information, visit: https://www.goodonyamate.org.au/

Sign up here to Good Fruit and Vegetables weekly newsletter for all the latest horticulture news each Thursday...

The story Rural Aid, Nine to televise concert for farmers first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.