Insurance payment no problem for GrainCorp

IT IS counterintuitive for a business to be delighted to have to shell out a cool $70 million, but that is exactly the position bulk handler GrainCorp finds itself in.

As part of its 10 year weather volatility insurance contract with insurer White Rock the company will most likely be liable for a big payment based on current Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics (ABARES) production estimates for the three east coast states that make up the GrainCorp footprint.

Under the Crop Production Contract the maximum GrainCorp could be liable for is $70 million.

The hefty pay-out has raised some eyebrows but GrainCorp managing director Robert Spurway said he was 'delighted' to be paying out the money.

"The fact we have triggered the payments is a good thing," Mr Spurway said during GrainCorp's full year 2020 financial results briefing this week.

"If production is this high then we are moving well and truly into requiring an export task and we will make more than enough to cover the cost of the payment," he said.

Mr Spurway said the product had already demonstrated it worked well to help mitigate production variability.

"We got a payout of $58 million in FY20 which was very helpful in allowing us to manage the drought."

Mr Spurway also clarified that the payments could be a millstone to the company if the run of good seasons continued.

"The payments are capped at a maximum of $270 million and the underlying benefits are so much greater to the business."

Given production does not automatically ensure GrainCorp wins tonnage, due to the big capacity of on-farm storage and rival bulk handling networks the onus is on GrainCorp's big infrastructure program, Project Regeneration to deliver efficiencies and ensure growers use its network.

Mr Spurway was confident GrainCorp's storages were performing well.

"We received an email the other day from a farmer in northern NSW where there is a substantial volume of grain to move, congratulating us on how our sites were operating given the big tonnages coming in," he said.

"One email does not make a trend but we're confident we will be able to attract good amounts of grain as harvest continues."

He said farmers would be looking at a combination of logistics, such as sufficient segregations and good turnaround times, along with a solid bank of buyers to sell to when deciding where to deliver grain.

