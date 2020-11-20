School is in for young people in live-export

THE Young Livestock Exporters' Network (YLEN) held a full day of professional development training last week, sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions.

Eleven network members gathered next door to the Halleen Australasian Livestock Traders offices, West Perth, for a day of learning that was co-ordinated by Perth Business Sales director Barry Elliott.

Livestock Shipping Services (LSS) Exporter supply chain assurance system manager Rhiaan Richards said it was her first professional development workshop with YLEN and it was "very, very good".

She has been working with LSS for about a year and a half, after working as a vet nurse for a year, on completion of her animal science degree from Murdoch University.

Ms Richards said some of the topics discussed during the day were important, especially working with people from different countries and cultures.

"I'm working with a lot of people overseas, so learning to negotiate, communicate - especially inter-cultural communication - and resolve conflicts is important for my role," Ms Richards said.

"Not assuming they know things or judging, will help with building the trade and relationships with customers.

"It's also good to get together with people from the industry of the same age in a light hearted, non-commercial environment.

"It's good to make friends in the industry, you can bounce ideas off each other and find better ways of doing things."

Ms Richards said sometimes being a young person in the industry could be daunting - especially when asked to give an opinion to people that have been in the industry for years.

"It's also good that they ask though, because we do come in with fresh eyes and sometimes see things differently - which they often appreciate," she said.

Nutrien Ag Solutions Corrigin livestock manager Sam Brown and Hyden livestock agent Liam Want also attended the training.

Mr Brown said he learned how to better support and form relationships with his clients.

"It gave me a fresh look at how to approach the work I do with clients and colleagues," Mr Brown said.

Edith Cowan University student Nicolas Mihura, Argentina, said he learned about the workshop on social media and contacted YLEN to attend.

"I joined YLEN three months ago," Mr Mihura said.

"I'm passionate about the beef industry, coming from Argentina and joining YLEN will help me with networking."

What he learned most from the day was how to approach his studies better by planning.

Mr Mihura also enjoyed the "processes of negotiation" which helped him "change his perspective".

"It was a good day to meet people and learn more about the local industry as well," Mr Mihura said.

YLEN was established in 2019 to provide a platform which fosters professional growth for its members through developmental workshops, networking events and travel bursaries.