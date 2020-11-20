Social media is abuzz today with posts that celebrate all that is great about Australian agriculture to mark Ag Day 2020.

This year more than 150 events have been registered with www.agday.org.au - a record in the four years the Ag Day initiative has been running.

Australians are being asked to post their message of support for agriculture to social media using the hashtag #AgDayAU



"AgDay is finally here! We had over 150 registered this year so make sure you share the love online by using the hashtag #AgDayAU," tweeted the National Farmers Federation who coordinate the event.



"Don't have lunch planned? Join the celebrations by taking part in the #AgDayAU Bake Off!"

If you have an AgDayAU photo to share please email to penelope.arthur@austcommunitymedia.com.au for our mega Ag Day photo gallery!

The story Australia celebrates National Ag Day! first appeared on Farm Online.