Millions of kilos of beef, potatoes: McDonald's Aussie shopping list

Bet you've never seen a shopping list quite like this.

Thirty one million kilograms of beef, 128 million kilograms of potatoes, 55.9 million litres of fresh milk...

The McDonald's annual shopping list of locally-sourced produce and products goes on.

Today, on National Ag Day, Maccas has released the list of its 2019 purchases, showing it injected more than $1 billion into the Australian agriculture industry, purchasing 359 million kilograms of locally-sourced, quality ingredients.

McDonald's Australia and New Zealand director of supply chain and sustainability Kylie Freeland said McDonald's was "proud to be buying Australian, serving local ingredients and supporting the country's agriculture industry every day of the year".

"From the 100 per cent Aussie beef and signature cheese on our iconic burgers, to the potatoes that we use for our delicious fries and the eggs for our McMuffins, the local ingredients we purchase year-round are essential to enabling us to serve the great tasting, great value menu we're known for, to nearly two million customers each day.

"We have been working with the Australian agriculture industry for nearly 50 years and are committed to supporting the local farmers and producers who work tirelessly to produce top quality, homegrown ingredients that we know our customers love.

"We're incredibly proud to partner with the National Farmer's Federation to celebrate the significant contribution of Australia's agriculture industry to both our business and the nation's economy."

The Minister for Agriculture, David Littleproud said "Macca's has been on the front foot with their Country of Origin Labelling so customers can see the Australian content of their products from Big Macs to Apple Pies".

"When Australian beef, eggs, vegetables and milk go into making Macca's products it means money goes into the pockets of our farmers."

National Farmers' Federation president Fiona Simson said despite coming out of one of the worst droughts on record, followed by bushfires and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Australian farmers had shown resilience and strength while continuing to provide food for the community.

"McDonald's is a major supporter of Aussie farmers and suppliers, and by choosing to buy local wherever possible, they are helping to maintain the livelihoods of farmers, keep their businesses operating and create important jobs in many regional communities," she said.

"We know how thankful our farmers are for the ongoing support of companies like McDonald's, so we're pleased to partner with McDonald's to celebrate and promote Australia's first-class farming industry on National Ag Day."

The McDonald's Australia 2019 shopping list included:

31.9 million kilograms of beef

15.7 million kilograms of chicken

55.9 million litres of fresh milk

25.9 million kilograms of wheat flour

6.1 million kilograms of lettuce

2.8 million kilograms of fresh tomatoes

4.7 million kilograms of cheese

128 million kilograms of potatoes

85.4 million kilograms of eggs

1.7 million kilograms of cucumbers for our salads and signature pickles

1.7 million kilograms of red and brown onions

