Funding to bolster bushfire mitigation

AS PART of the State government's commitment to bushfire mitigation, 15 local governments will receive almost $3 million under the second round of the 2020-2021 Mitigation Activity Fund (MAF) Grants program.

With more than $23m allocated to date as part of the program, the second round of grants will manage about 650 bushfire risks in the Great Southern, Goldfields and Perth regions.

The grants are available to local governments that have an endorsed bushfire risk management plan with mitigation activities, including the creation of firebreaks, mechanical treatments to reduce fuel levels and planned burns.

"The MAF grants program is a crucial financial support to empower and enable local governments to reduce the threat of bushfire in their area," said Emergency Services Minister Francis Logan.

"Since 2017, the State government has funded 43 local governments to carry out more than 3000 mitigation activities, a contribution of well over $23m in creating a safer State."

The funding announcement is on the back of the government's response to the devastating Esperance bushfires which were sparked by a lightning strike in November 2015.

Overseas farm workers Tom Butcher, Julia Kohrs-Lichte, Anna Winther and Scaddan farmer and firefighter Kym (Freddy) Curnow died on November 17 during the fires.

Bushfire Volunteers executive officer Darren Brown told Farm Weekly the association was "very proud" that some of the key issues the organisation had campaigned for over the past 10 years were being addressed.

"It is important that we recognise the positive changes we've provoked in regard to issues such as mitigation and fit-for-purpose vehicles," Mr Brown said.

However he said the "handballing" over the coroner's recommendation regarding support for the identification, funding and upgrade of airstrips in the region to allow water bombers to reload and return to fires more quickly was of "particular concern".

In response, a Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) spokesperson said it had undertaken a preliminary assessment of additional airstrips in the region to supplement the existing capability and would work with DFES and local government to futher assess existing airstrips to determine their suitability for aerial suppression operations.

"DBCA utilises the Tagon Airfield, Esperance Regional Airfield, Ravensthorpe Airport (main airfield), Ravensthorpe Airport (Mount Short), Bremer Bay, Jerramungup, Gnowangerup, Stirling Range Retreat and Albany Regional Airport airstrips in the Esperance Region for aerial suppression operations," the DBCA spokesperson said.

Through the Mitigation Activity Fund administered by the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage, the DBCA has also received additional funding to address priority bushfire risks on non-metropolitan, non-townsite unmanaged reserves and unallocated Crown land.

"Over the 2020/21 financial year over half a million dollars will be invested directly into bushfire mitigation activities in DBCA's South Coast region, including the Esperance district," the DBCA spokesperson said.

Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) commissioner Darren Klemm said the organisation had been listening to volunteer firefighters and working closely with the Esperance community since the 2015 bushfires.

"Because of that close working relationship, DFES has invested in a range of projects that benefit volunteer firefighters and make their community safer," Mr Klemm said.

"As recommended by the coroner, DFES will be providing three additional appliances to Esperance as an interim measure during the bushfire season.

"This will bolster the region's capacity while we work with the shire and local volunteers on their preferences for brand new appliances that will be permanently based in Esperance.

"Two firefighting vehicles from the DFES high-season fleet have arrived in Esperance and will remain there for the bushfire season... these are in addition to the three appliances referred to."

Mr Klemm highlighted a range of initiatives undertaken in the Esperance region before the conclusion of the coronial inquest, including a repeater tower being installed at Peak Charles and, since 2017-2018, about $890,000 being spent on bushfire mitigation in the Esperance area.

"DFES has provided funding for a bushfire risk management co-ordinator to create the Shire of Esperance's Bushfire Risk Management Plan, which is now 95 per cent complete," Mr Klemm said.

"Once a plan is submitted and approved by the Office of Bushfire Risk Management, the shire can apply for mitigation activity funding."

He also pointed to four new purpose-built Emergency Services Levy-funded Volunteer Bush Fire Brigade (BFB) stations being opened in the Esperance region since 2017 and the size of DFES Great Southern region being reduced through the creation of a new region in the Upper Great Southern.

"As required DFES operational staff are forward deployed to Esperance ahead of bad fire weather and contractors are placed on standby with machinery also pre-positioned as required," Mr Klemm said.

The Shire of Esperance, BFB volunteers and DFES has also established a Bushfire Fleet Mobility Working Group to improve the mobility of local firefighting vehicles.

"A Shire of Esperance BFB vehicle will be fitted with a central tyre inflation system to trial in the coming weeks," Mr Klemm said.