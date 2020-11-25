Paula Fitzgerald will take over at the helm of the Australian Fodder Industry Association.

Ms Fitzgerald has a long history in the agriculture sector, starting with the CSIRO, working across many commodity sectors, with State and Federal Governments

A director of not-for-profit industry organisation Skills Impact and Animal Health Australia, Ms Fitzgerald is also a member of the Federal Government's Gene Technology Ethics and Community Consultative Committee.

Ms Fitzgerald has experience in stakeholder and government relations, policy development and advocacy, communication, regulatory affairs, issues management, membership engagement and capacity building.

AFIA Secretary and Western Australian hay grower Suzanne Woods said this appointment was good news for the fodder industry.

"Paula will bring a new perspective to AFIA based on her broad experience across the agri-sector," Ms Woods said.

"The board looks forward to Paula's commencement and her leadership to build on AFIA's strong reputation of working for its members and representing everyone along the hay, silage and straw supply chain."

The story New AFIA boss first appeared on Farm Online.