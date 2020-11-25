CBH breaks daily receival record

CBH Group's daily grain receivals record was broken on Monday after 528,678 tonnes of grain was delivered into 112 sites across the network, 3450t more than the previous record.

The previous record was set on December 3, 2018, when 525,228t was received into 134 sites.

CBH chief operations officer Ben Macnamara said it was a significant achievement for growers and the CBH team.

"After a frustrating start to the harvest period, we were really pleased to see the largest volume of grain ever delivered into the network in one day achieved on Monday," Mr Macnamara said.

"It's great to see our focus on network expansion, boosting onsite efficiencies and reducing site cycle times come into effect and support growers as they work to catch-up on their harvest programs after several weather interruptions.

"It's a reflection of the increasing pace of our growers' harvest programs due to larger equipment, and a boost in their yields as a result of innovative farming practices in what has been a tough season.

Mr Macnamara said they anticipated there will be more large receivals days, with good harvesting conditions forecast across the grainbelt.

"We couldn't have achieved this milestone without them (growers), as well as our frontline harvest employees, our project delivery team and their support teams," he said.

"I'd like to recognise everyone for their fantastic efforts through an extremely busy period."