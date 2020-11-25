Tradition continues with Perth food awards

CARRYING on with longstanding traditions dating back more than 150 years, the Perth Royal Food Awards took place this year, albeit a bit differently than usual.

Due to the timing of COVID-19 not all competitions were able to be staged, however the beef and lamb, pork and poultry, wine, beer, distillery, smallgoods, pantry and bread and pastry categories all went ahead, with coffee added to the competition mix for the first time.

Held annually by the Royal Agricultural Society of WA (RASWA), the event rewards and encourages Australian producers for their efforts by giving entrants the opportunity to win medals which they can promote on their retail packaging, online branding and general promotions.

WA producers were able to benchmark their products against their competitors, including interstate entries, with judging from July to November.

First time entrant Esperance Pink Lake Butchers won gold medals in the smallgoods category and also won gold in the branded pork competition, winning the title for champion pork.

There was stiff competition in the Wagyu and beef categories, with Ryan's Meats winning a gold medal this year, after only previously receiving silver medals.

Dingo Sauce, well known for its celebrity hot wing challenges, won the champion savoury sauce and most successful exhibitor in the competition.

RASWA chief executive officer Peter Cooper said the integrity and structure of the competition was "up to, if not higher than the standard entrants have become accustomed to in previous years".

"Judging for the awards was undertaken by experienced and well-credentialed judges and the overall process is absolutely first-class and world standard," Mr Cooper said.

"An additional key part of the competition is the feedback that judges provide to producers that assists with product improvement."

RASWA president David Thomas said the Perth Royal Wine Awards medal was a "highly valued mark and a trusted brand that provides producers with credible promotion and consumers with purchasing confidence".

"During times such as we are experiencing we need to look to support our food producers and the agricultural industry in general," Mr Thomas said.

"2020 has naturally been hindered by circumstances beyond all our control, but the competition was something we felt we could and should stage in 2020 and we were so glad we did."

