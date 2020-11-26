Positive response from battery trials

VISUAL comparison of a Kojonup wheat crop trial suggests a treatment using fertiliser boosted by micronutrients sourced from recycled batteries is at least the equal of commercial treatments.

A month before the scheduled mid-December harvest, Lithium Australia NL has told the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) the trial areas of crop treated with recycled battery-derived minerals showed a "clearly positive response" compared to unfertilised control areas.

This was in line with expectations because of a phosphorous deficiency of the soil, Lithium Australia told the ASX.

But further, it said the visual performance of areas treated with boosted fertiliser from its 90 per cent-owned subsidiary Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd, is "comparable" to that of areas receiving commercially available fertiliser treatments.

Lithium Australia said uptake of magnesium and zinc from the Envirostream-boosted fertiliser is "in line with commercially available treatments" used in the trial, with wheat heads filling well.

It said the visual performance was supported by statistical analysis of plant tissue from each of the treated areas.

Grain sampling after harvest will complete a micronutrient analysis over the lifecycle of the crop.

As previously reported in Farm Weekly, Envirostream blended different rates of zinc and manganese, derived from alkaline battery recycling, with conventional mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP) fertiliser applied at seeding.

While fertilisers incorporating rapid-release micronutrients derived from alkaline batteries are available commercially in the northern hemisphere, Envirostream claims its micronutrients are slow-release variants tailored specifically for broadacre farming in Western Australia.

Samples from five trial areas of a Kojonup wheat crop, from left, no fertiliser control, commercial treatment one, commercial treatment two, Envirostream recycled battery micronutrients treatment one and Envirostream recycled battery micronutrients treatment two.

Lithium Australia managing director Adrian Griffin said manganese and zinc from spent alkaline batteries showed "immense promise" as micronutrients for broadacre farming.

"The visual results we have seen in our field trials speak for themselves," Mr Griffin said.

"Disposal of spent batteries is a rapidly escalating global problem.

"Successful applications of this type provide a great environmental solution and beneficial outcome for WA agriculture.

"Envirostream is well placed to provide Australia with a far superior environmental alternative to sending spent batteries to landfill."

Lithium Australia claims it aims to ensure an ethical and sustainable supply of "energy metals" to the battery industry - enhancing energy security in the process - by creating a "circular battery economy".

Recycling of old batteries is intrinsic to its plan.

It is also investigating proprietary extraction processes to convert lithium silicates, including mine waste and "unused fines" from spodumene processing, to lithium chemicals.

From those chemicals, Lithium Australia plans to produce advanced components for the battery industry and for "stationary energy storage systems".