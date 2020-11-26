Beef cross steers make $2142

ELDERS yarded just over advertised numbers of 1500 head at the Boyanup store cattle sale last week, and while it grossed just shy of $2 million that disappointed agents, that was the only disappointment for the day.

Under current sales, records are proving short-lived, as last week's record of 502c/kg was smashed by a pen of Hereford calves that sold for the new State record of 525c/kg.

This was a lift of 41c/kg for beef steers over last month's Elders sale.

Beef steers sold to $1813 while beef heifers topped at $1628 and 450c/kg, increasing by 26c/kg.

Friesian steers offered were outstanding and reached a top of $1828 and 374c/kg, rising by 6c/kg.

As good as these results were, it was the prices achieved in the appraisal dairy section that left everyone stunned when they reached a top of $1340, more than $300 higher than the previous Elders sale.

John Barber (left), Manjimup, caught up with Nick McLarty, Pinjarra, on the rail before the sale. During the sale Mr Barber picked up a couple of pens of small cattle.

Friesian poddies also continued their rising plane when topping at $890, about $75 higher.

In addition to this price, steers on the border of being called poddies that sold to $1000.

Some quality first-cross, bucket-reared heifers made to $1540 with one pen of cows and baby calves selling for $1800.

The usual group of regular buyers competed, with added strength from Delaney Livestock Services, which was the major buyer by the sale's end.

This buyer snapped up the first three pens offered, paying $1802 for nine steers from L & K Streatfield, $1686 for five from GK Bevan and $1662 for nine Angus sold by DJ Klein.

These made 350, 358 and 370c/kg respectively.

Sale regular Lou Tuia (left), Donnybrook, caught up with Chris Wringe, Kirup, before the Elders sale.

John Gallop again bought for several clients, starting with 12 Angus weighing 429kg from DJ Klein costing $1682 at 392c/kg.

Graeme Browne was back to buy more cattle for South Australia, with these mainly going to Princess Royal Trading, Burra.

The first pen was 13 South Devon from PS De Cheira that cost $1756 and 394c/kg, with a second pen making $1617 and 388c/kg.

Elders Brunswick had the order for a Southern feedlot, with two pens of Angus from G Johnson weighing 369 and 367kg costing $1477 and $1470 at 400c/kg.

The top of $1813 went to two Angus weighing 585kg from Primary Business Services and they were bought by John Gallop for Kookabrook Livestock at 310c/kg.

Greg Varis, Bowelling, was stunned when his Hereford calves smashed the record price and sold at 525c/kg.

Elders Nannup agent Terry Tarbotton, a repeat buyer, went to the record price of 525c/kg for the 17 Yallaroo blood steers weighing 220kg to return $1156.

The pen earlier, Mr Tarbotton bid to 494c/kg for 13 weighing 253kg to cost $1252.

Princess Royal Trading purchased the heaviest of the Varis calves for $1329 and 384c/kg.

Three generations of the Curulli family were at the Boyanup sale. Paul, Phil and Rocco Curulli, Harvey.

Nutrien Livestock Brunswick agent Errol Gardiner secured the last line of lighter steers for $958 and 520c/kg, after being losing bidder on the top pens.

Delaney Livestock Services took the first pen of heifers, four Angus from GK Bevan weighing 447kg at 364c/kg to spend $1628.

Greg Jones selected several lines of beef females, starting with nine Angus averaging 355kg from Matt Cook costing $1341 at 378c/kg.

A pen of eight Charolais from BE Rowe weighing 407kg were bought by Mr Gallop for $1581 and 388c/kg.

Later in the sale, two Hereford cross heifers weighing 430kg sold by BW & L Simpson, Busselton, went to Elders Capel representative Rob Gibbings at $1569 and 365c/kg.

Melvin Hettner had his best result when nine Murray Grey heifers averaging 140kg sold for the top of 450c/kg to return $675 when bought by Elders Busselton.

A single Red Angus cross steer sold by Ecobrook Trust topped the section at $2142 and 280c/kg, going to Western Meat Packers.

A line of 10 Angus weighing 545kg made $1865 for KG Tyrell, when bought for Kookabrook Livestock and 13 Herefords averaging 515kg cost Delaney Livestock Services, $1742.

The first pen of Friesian steers from TC Deruyter, Nannup, topped at $1828 when the 12 steers weighing 672kg went at 272c/kg.

Delaney Livestock Services paid $1808 for 17 D Della-Sale steers followed by nine sold account VW Byrd that made $1722 at 334c/kg.

Earlier, Mr Byrd sold nine to Delaney Livestock Services for $1690 and 296c/kg.

FJ & M Foster & Sons paid 368c/kg for 10 weighing 378kg from Chandler Smith Beach, while B & N McGinty topped with 13 making 374c/kg, when the 306kg steers went to Mr Jones.

Steers weighing 395kg from ST Duggan, Cowaramup, sold well to return $1448 when bought by RJ Blackburn at 366c/kg.

Unsuccessful bidders on the liveweight Friesians lifted their sights as the sale moved to the appraisal cattle, resulting in a top of $1340 paid by DM Lofthouse for 12 steers sold by BE & JE Taylor.

Close behind were 13 sold by Taylynn Farms bought by RJ Blackburn at $1300.

Just bigger than poddies were 16 steers sold by CA Panetta, Harvey, bought for Koch Family Trust at $1005.

Joe Italiano, Dardanup, replaced steers with 14 Panetta youngsters at $995, while TC Deruyter spent $815 for its 16.

Kingsley McSwain sold four steers just over poddy size for $1000.

Harvey River Estate took home the top price poddies when the 17 calves from LJ & R Brennen made $890.

Rodwell Farms, Boyanup, sold 11 to Dudinallup Pastoral for $885 to be the better returns.

First-cross heifers sold to $1540 for a single Hereford from KG Tyrell when bought by Mr Gibbings.

Another 11 of these went to A & K Bashford for $1410.

Angus from L Stackhouse were the best of the breed and sold to RJ Eddy for $1210.