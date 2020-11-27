Beef market goes from strength to strength

AFTER a couple of years of consolidation the cattle market has gone from strength-to-strength in the past 12 months and the future looks just as positive.

On the back of trade, live export and Eastern States' demand, Western Australian cattle producers are seeing returns they had never imagined.

Prices have increased across all classes of cattle as the different sectors have fought against each other to fill their requirements.

In Meat & Livestock Australia's (MLA) October update for its 2020 Industry Projections report for the Australian cattle industry it was reported prices in Western Australia had largely remained in sync with the east despite the contrasting seasons.

The report said the Western Young Cattle Indicator (WYCI) had closed the gap on its eastern counterpart since June 25.

On October 24 the WYCI was reported at 752.5 cents a kilogram carcase weight (cwt), which was 215c/kg above year-ago levels and a 50c/kg discount to the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator (EYCI).

That gap between the east and west has closed even more since then and in MLA's weekly indicator report last week (week ending Tuesday, November 17) the WYCI sat at 818c/kg cwt just 11.5c/kg behind the EYCI which was recorded at 829.25c/kg cwt.

In comparison to the same time last year, the WYCI is up 263c or 47 per cent.

The other indicators on the report were also up significantly on the same week in 2019.

The medium steer indicator was recorded at 376c/kg cwt which is up 104c/kg on 2019 or 38pc and the medium cow indicator sat at 264c/kg cwt, up 56c/kg or 27pc on last year.

Over the hook prices are also up.

In last week's MLA weekly indicator report it showed grassfed and grainfed indicators at 665c/kg cwt up from 560c/kg cwt in 2019, while the MSA yearling indicator was at 670c/kg cwt which means it is up 90c/kg on last year.

But it hasn't only been the trade cattle sales which have been strong, weaner and store sales have also seen producers receive increased returns.

The first two WALSA Boyanup weaner sales of the season have been extremely strong on the back of local and Eastern States lotfeeder, live export and grazier demand.

At the first sale on November 11, prices hit record levels with steers selling up to $1733 a head and between 404-502c/kg to average 445c/kg, while heifers made a top of $1671 and sold from 370-458c/kg to average 452c/kg.

Overall the yarding of 1325 head averaged $1379.

In comparison in the first weaner sale held last year at Boyanup the yarding averaged $985 a head with steers selling from 278-368c/kg and heifers from 218-326c/kg.

The second sale last week saw values consolidated on the first sale, with 1061 head yarded to average $1384.

In this sale steers sold from 370-486c/kg and to a top of $1911, while heifers made 350-428c/kg and peaked at $1506.

Store sales have also strengthened throughout the year and at the Nutrien Livestock Boyanup store sale at the beginning of the month record books were rewritten for all classes.

Beef steers sold to a top of $2065 and between 306-484c/kg and heifers reached $1636 and made from 320-424c/kg.

In comparison in the same sale last year beef steers sold between 245-348c/kg and heifers 200-300c/kg.

Elders livestock sales manager - WA cattle Tom Marron said the market was extremely strong and producers were getting great rewards for their efforts.

"I have been involved in the industry for 50 years and have never seen it as strong," Mr Marron said.

"It is not just a strong market, it is a fluid market with the high prices running through all classes of cattle, irrespective if they are local or pastoral cattle.

"At the moment and over the past couple of months the market has been underpinned by large enquiry from the Eastern States as it recovers and rebuilds following 10 years of drought.

"They have had good rains over there and now they have feed, they are looking for stock.

"In the main they have been chasing turnover cattle, lightweight types to utilise feed but also young females for future breeders.

"When you look at the market, the lightweight types, especially the light pastoral heifers are dear in comparison to the rest.

"There has also been a small amount of enquiry for feeder cattle to go into feedlots in the east.

"Going forward the demand from the Eastern States may ease off once their weaner cattle hit the market, but we think they will still be buying here for a while."

When it comes to the trade market Mr Marron said prices in this sector had been strong for the past few months.

"Processors are finding it difficult to source their normal requirements due to seasonal effects and this is pushing this side of the market," Mr Marron said.

"There has also been a bit more live export interest in slaughter cattle from Vietnam and China and this has added pressure to the trade market and kept prices up and this all goes well for a healthy market."

Looking to the future Mr Marron said he believed the market will stay steady for the foreseeable future on the back of good live export and processor inquiry and continued Eastern States opportunities as long as COVID-19 doesn't impact significantly.

Nutrien Livestock WA manager Leon Giglia said it was an understatement to say the market was at record highs.

"None of us have seen this level of pricing ever before, the returns cattle producers are receiving in particular cow/calf producers are significant," Mr Giglia said.

"It all comes back to supply and demand and at the moment the market is being driven by a lack of supply and the restocking of New South Wales primarily.

"At these levels it is the cow/calf producer which has made quantum gains in the returns and profit margins.

"For graziers/restockers, they are moving forward with trepidation.

"They have sold cattle for exceptional values but now they are re-entering the market and having to buy at these higher levels and are not sure what prices will look like at the other end.

"I believe we are close to, if not at, the ceiling in the market.

"Going forward from here through to next spring, I see these prices will be the norm with some fluctuations due to market and seasonal issues.

"I don't think we are going to see any big swings in the market with pricing not while the Australian beef herd remains in a rebuild phase."

In its 2020 industry projections for the Australian cattle industry update in October MLA said while COVID-19 had disturbed some markets and market segments overall both global and domestic demand for Australian beef remains stable with no strong evidence of major negative impacts.

It said while global markets continue to face uncertainty from COVID-19's economic impacts, international demand for Australian red meat remained buoyant.

The update said despite all of the disruption which includes COVID-19, African swine flu and shifting consumer diets, the Australian red meat export industry has proved resilient.

According to MLA, Australian beef export volumes tracked relatively well through the first six months of 2020, but as cattle supplies continued to tighten, exports have declined and as a result year-to-September volumes are down 11pc on 2019.

However despite this dip in export volumes, MLA reported export values have continued to grow, with Australian beef exports for the January to August period totalling $6.8 billion, to be in line with 2019 levels.

MLA said for export values to remain on par with 2019 levels under such supply constraints was a testament to the value and resilience of the Australian supply chain, as well as the enduring demand for quality Australian red meat from global consumers.

It is forecasting beef export for 2020 to be at one million tonnes shipped weight (swt), which will be down 17 per cent relative to 2019.

Looking further ahead to 2021, MLA is forecasting a modest 1pc lift in beef exports, with some resurgent demand across international markets likely, but it believes supply will continue to be affected by reduced cattle output.

Like frozen and chilled beef exports, live export volumes also fell in 2020.

MLA's monthly trade summary for September reports Australia exported 821,417 head of cattle for the calendar year-to-September, which is a fall of 12pc on 2019 volumes.

This has been made up of 498,253 head of feeder cattle (down 20pc), 213,833 head of slaughter cattle (up 10pc) and 109,331 breeder cattle (down 4pc).

According to MLA's October projections update while shipments remained similar to 2019 levels for the first half of the year, particularly tight cattle supply resulted in major trade declines in July and August and expectations are that cattle exports will contract further, with forecasts not changing since the July update, which stated 2020 total exports would reach 1.1 million head, representing a decline of 16pc on 2019 levels.

When it comes to our major export markets for frozen and chilled beef Japan is still Australia's largest and has taken 221,306t swt (frozen and chilled) for the calendar year-to-October, which is down 9pc on the same period in 2019.

MLA said while Japan is yet to fully contain the pandemic, the foodservice sector has never been locked down by the government, but decreased sales have already resulted in the restructure of several well-known restaurant brands.

It said Japanese foodservice sales data shows the industry may have hit the bottom of the pandemic crisis in April and is on a slow but gradual path of recovery with family restaurants, yakiniku tabletop barbecues and dinner restaurants still seeing lower sales from year-ago levels, however, not to the extent seen in April.

The United States is the next biggest market for Australian beef exports and for the calendar year-to-October has taken 186,944t swt (56,976t swt chilled and 129,988t swt frozen) which is down 11pc on 2019 figures.

According to MLA, imported beef demand from the US remains mixed, with fluctuating supply and demand factors affecting trade.

MLA believes limited Australian cattle supplies will be the major factor for export volumes into the US, particularly given the reliance on Australia for supplies of lean grinding beef to mix into burger patties.

It said over half of US beef is consumed as a ground product, typically as burgers through the vast array of fast-food chains but as Australian producers look to retain productive breeding cows, this may limit levels of manufacturing trim available for export.

According to MLA, economic recovery appears to be fragmented in the US, as high-income earners are back to near normal incomes, while many consumers in lower paying jobs are still feeling pressure.

It said through retail channels, higher earning consumers appear willing to spend more on chilled grassfed beef, particularly as they look to create quality dining experiences at home and as a result MLA believes this demand has underpinned a lift in chilled grassfed beef exports to the US, which were up 8pc for the year-to-September on 2019 volumes.

When it comes to China, which is Australia's third largest customer, MLA said the sheer size of the pork deficit in China due to African swine flu has outweighed all the aforementioned handbrakes to global trade in 2020 and those suppliers in a position to capitalise on Chinese demand experienced the strongest growth.

According to MLA, the first few months of 2020 saw strong Chinese demand for chilled beef, as affluent consumers sought high-quality product for cooking at home but more recently beef volumes to China have been affected by the temporary suspension of five Australian establishments that would normally be significant suppliers to the market.

For the calendar year-to-October China took 168,483t swt, down 27pc on 2019 volumes.

Across China foodservice and hospitality operators have been adjusting their businesses in an effort to accelerate the recovery from COVID-19 and build long-term resilience through diversified service offerings.

MLA said for the foreseeable future, Chinese demand for protein will be supported by population and economic growth and above all, the African swine flu pork deficit, which should remain over the short-term.

The South Korean market is another important one for Australian beef exports and is the fourth largest taking 127,901t swt, down 5pc for the calendar year-to-October.

According to MLA, the market has remained relatively steady this year, with consumer demand quickly pivoting towards retail and home delivery channels.

It has also emerged as a key destination for loin cuts, in particular tenderloin.

Traditionally used in hotels and restaurants, tenderloin was an unfamiliar cut for the retail sector in South Korea, but in response to the increased availability of typical foodservice cuts, MLA said it has become the largest export customer for Australian tenderloin during June to August, registering a 58pc increase from the same period in 2019, with almost 80pc of these sales coming through retail and e-commerce retail channels.

On the live export front Indonesia remained Australia's largest live export market taking a total of 377,174 head for the calendar year-to-September, down 25pc on 2019 levels.

MLA said the continued spread of COVID-19, weakened purchasing power and increasing costs have resulted in a sharp drop in Australian live cattle and boxed beef exports to Indonesia.

Australian feeder cattle exports to Indonesia were 373,277 head for the year-to-September, down 24pc on 2019 levels.

Vietnam is a growing live export market for Australia, according to MLA, despite the opportunities being limited to some degree by a reliance on cattle ready to be sent to abattoirs.

Vietnam operates without a substantial feedlot sector and is reliant on slaughter ready cattle, which have accounted for 80pc of cattle exports to Vietnam for the calendar year-to-September.

For the calendar year-to-September Vietnam took 217,771 head making it our second biggest customer - up 16pc on the same period for 2019.

This was broken down to 174,644 head of slaughter cattle, 40,764 feeder cattle and 2363 breeder cattle.

Other live export markets that are showing promise, according to MLA, are China and Russia, with cattle exports to China at 103,245 head for the year-to-September, up 2pc on 2019, while exports to Russia were up 51pc to reach 30,973 head for the same period.