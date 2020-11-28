Stunning property offered for auction

Price: Auction Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11am onsite at

69 Browns Road, Hillside

Location: Hillside

Area: 50.7ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Sandra Hortin 0487 316 906

KEEN property buyers in the Narrogin area will have a great opportunity to end 2020 on a high note by buying the well known property, Hillcrest, when it is offered for sale by auction in December.

The property features a gorgeous five-bedroom, two-bathroom contemporary stone residence set well back from the road on 50.7 hectares, located nine kilometres from Narrogin.

The historic original home has been rebuilt to create a striking mix of stylish liveability and classic appeal.

Heritage features of pressed tin ceilings, elegant mouldings and picture rails combine with a contemporary living space filled with light and functionality.

Outside, the large gable roofed entertaining area off the main home, together with a beautiful 12 metre swimming pool created out of a shipping container, make this the perfect place for summer living.

Hillcrest is not simply a house in the country; the property has been set up to run livestock.

Set in a fertile valley, the land consists of mainly heavy granite loams which are well drained by a winter creek.

Hillcrest farm is fenced into seven paddocks with steel posts, steel gates and Ringlock to facilitate intensive sheep production.

Water for livestock is from two dams and a connection to scheme water is also piped to the house.

Having thoroughly enjoyed the property for the past six years or so, it's now time for the owner to move on, resulting in this fine property being listed for sale.

Elders Real Estate sales representative Sandra Hortin said initial enquiry from mainly local buyers was very strong and indications were the auction would be well attended.

Ms Hortin said it was not often a rural lifestyle property of this calibre became available around Narrogin.

Hillcrest will be open for inspection on this Saturday, November 28 at 10.30am at 69 Browns Road, Hillside.