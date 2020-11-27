The lifestyle dream with a business

Price: $1.35m

Location: Denmark

Area: 43.3ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Dennis Davis 0428 481 940

SITTING peacefully on 43.3 hectares of towering karri forest and cleared pasture and only a short drive to the coastal town of Denmark, you will find Cinnamon Coloureds Farm Cottages.

The four cedar and iron cottages offer private and peaceful settings, yet they are close to the many attractions that make Denmark and the South Coast such a sought-after destination.

Each cottage is fully self-contained with a mix of accommodation sizes to suit all visitor needs.

These thoughtfully designed cottages have hand-made rammed earth bricks as internal walls, which are great for noise suppression and warmth retention and create a wonderful textured ambiance.

Many families have made Cinnamon Coloureds their holiday destination with regular repeat stays to enjoy the fantastic base from which to explore everything on offer on the South Coast.

Whether it is visiting Greens Pool and Elephant Rocks, the many wineries throughout the region, long afternoon walks at Ocean Beach or trekking along the Bibbulmun Track, the location at Cinnamon Coloureds Farm Cottages is a great place to start.

The farm has the usual assortment of outbuildings, with a shearing shed, yards, rainwater storage and fenced paddocks.

About 28.3ha is cleared and with the balance as karri forest, there is a winter creek running through the northern part of the farm and feeding into Little River.

As you make your way past the cottages you venture to the main home.

Lovingly designed and built, this bespoke home offers a large footprint with three bedrooms and a huge open-plan living space upstairs, with a large family room or extra bedroom space and a separate bathroom and toilet downstairs.

A wrap-around verandah gives you a comfortable place to sit and enjoy the peace and quiet on offer.

Nestled into the western boundary of the farm and in a shelter belt of tall Karri trees, the home has an elevated outlook down the paddocks and to the farmland beyond.

Note that with strong ongoing bookings, not all chalets will be available to view at your preferred time, however Nutrien Harcourts WA will do its best.