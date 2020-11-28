Strong seasonal results show through

Price: Offers closing Tuesday December 15, 2020 unless sold prior

Location: West Binnu

Area: 1663ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Yves Beagley 0438 326 608





HAVING accumulated 263 millimetres in the current growing season, Coolbini is placed to yield strongly and be well set up for 2021, with this year's program consisting of 1003 hectares of Hyola 404 and Invigor 4022P RR canola and 455ha of Sceptre wheat.

Neatly presented and well managed, Coolbini comprises 1592 arable hectares of productive, yellow sandplain soils and relatively flat topography.

The property is continuously cropped, however the sound water infrastructure would enable the

re-introduction of livestock, which have been excluded since 2012.

The open and highly efficient paddocks are well suited to modern farming techniques, with a 12.5 metre controlled traffic system being in place for the past three seasons.

Good agronomy practices and excellent nutrition management, as well as a long running lime and deep ripping history have enabled the 10-year wheat yield average of 1.68 tonnes per hectare.

While the property is generally cropped in a wheat/lupin rotation, canola is incorporated into the program opportunistically.

The property has all the infrastructure to be self-supporting, including an 18m x 12m general purpose shed, 150 tonnes of fertiliser storage, a shearing/utility shed and five silos with a combined capacity of about 200t.

The lovely three-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead has established gardens, an undercover outdoor entertaining area with a shaded pool and an adjoining two-car garage.

Coolbini has been farmed by the same family since 1969, with rainfall records indicating a long-term average of 360mm.

Coolbini presents an opportunity for astute agricultural investors to secure a medium-sized farming unit with a three-year lease in place (concluding in February 2022), or the option of a buyer farming the property from 2021.