Serving up home-grown produce

YUNA is a farming area 75 kilometres north east of Geraldton and we have a very active Yuna CWA Branch made up of 21 local members.

With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the social isolation requirements, we have turned our attention to our vegetable gardens and home cooking in 2020.

This has led to the production of a Yuna CWA Cookbook, showcasing our everyday cooking favourites and containing more than 300 recipes and 65 pages of photos.

The two recipes below are from the cookbook, using our homegrown meat and vegetables.

Greek seven layered salad.

If you are interested in a copy please email yuna.cwa@gmail.com.

Lupin Crusted Dorper Lamb

Recipe supplied by Yuna CWA member Nicole Batten.

Ingredients:

Roasted lupin crumbs (use purchased flakes and roast) or you can substitute Panko breadcrumbs

Plain flour seasoned with Moroccan spice

Egg, beaten

Dorper lamb loin chops

Method

1. Crumb loin chops with seasoned flour (make sure they are well-seasoned), egg and lupin crumbs.

Lupin crumbs offer a nutty flavour to the dish.

2. Drizzle with olive oil and bake in a moderate oven until lupin crumbs become crusty and brown.

Be careful not to overcrowd the oven tray, otherwise they will become soggy instead of crispy.

3. Drain on a paper towel and serve with a side salad from your vegetable patch.

Greek 7 Layer Salad

Recipe supplied by Yuna CWA member Jasmyn Allen.

It is best served fresh along with steamed potatoes, green salad leaves and grilled meat.

Ingredients

250g of spreadable cream cheese

Half a lemon, juiced

200g -220g tub of hummus

One punnet cherry tomatoes, quartered

One cucumber, diced

Four sliced shallots

One jar marinated artichokes, drained

100g crumbled feta

Half a cup of kalamata olives, sliced

Fresh dill for sprinkling

Method

1. Mix cream cheese and lemon juice until smooth and spread on a low flat platter with a rim.

2. Top with a layer of hummus.

3. Layer up final ingredients in order as listed.

4. Make sure all ingredients are drained well.

5. Sprinkle with fresh dill to garnish.