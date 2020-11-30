Station opportunity in the Gascoyne

GRAZIERS in search of some large scale pastoral land could be in luck with a new listing by Elders Real Estate.

Maroonah and Mangaroon stations, near Ashburton in the Upper Gascoyne, span 307,012 hectares.

With price expectations of $3 million or more, selling agent and Elders Real Estate pastoral sales specialist Greg Smith said the properties offered buyers a good opportunity to get into the pastoral market or expand their existing operation.

The properties were mustered recently, with most of the cattle being sold.

It's estimated 200 to 300 head still remain, which will be sold with the properties, along with an extensive list of plant and equipment which would enable the property to be operational.

"It presents as a good opportunity to purchase a property with a viable carrying capacity to be a standalone business unit," Mr Smith said.

"The fact that there is limited cattle there, whilst it makes it difficult as far as cashflow for an incoming purchaser, it may give an existing pastoralist looking to expand an opportunity to place their heifers onto another property to build up their capital holdings."

With the region having experienced a few dry years, Mr Smith said the properties were well positioned for regenerative regrowth of feed as the wet season approached and the stations were running very low numbers.

"There is a lot of buffel grass in that country, which grows prolifically once it rains, but the native herbage will definitely get a bit of a chance to recover," he said.

Mr Smith said the properties were generally well presented, with good infrastructure, six sets of yards, a large, quality homestead and 32 of the 55 watering points being operational.

In an average season and with all the watering points working, the property has the capacity to run more than 4000 cattle.

The stations are being sold on behalf of the Buurabalayji Thalanyji Aboriginal Corporation.

Annual rainfall for the properties is 220-240 millimetres.

Mr Smith said the property runs along the Tropic of Capricorn and that stations in the more tropical regions tended to have higher rainfall.

The property is being sold on behalf of the Buurabalayji Thalanyji Aboriginal Corporation, which was placed under administration in January after acquiring a debt of $12m.

Its third property, Diamond Downs, at Regans Ford, was listed for sale through sales specialist Courtney Keeffe.

The 1530ha property is under contract to a grazier from the South West region seeking to expand.

Mr Keeffe said the price offered was what he expected it to sell for.