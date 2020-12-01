Harvest activities in the Liebe region

All smiles with Casey Shaw from Buntine as he harvested his Gen Y Paddock Challenge trial.

THE Liebe Group, a grower-driven research group in the Dalwallinu and surrounding regions, has leapt into the 2020 harvest taking full advantage of the early start.

Over half of the 20 demonstrations in this season's trial program have been harvested, with samples and data collected for analysis and reporting.

The group's Main Trial Site, at the Hirsch family property at Latham, experienced an unfortunate storm in early November which caused some trial damage from hail.

This may be evident in the results from the trials which had yet to be harvested.

One of Liebe Group's projects, which investigated the profitability of alternative legume options in the region for rotation diversity, has shown interesting preliminary results.

This includes a profitable chickpea crop at Beacon and a high-biomass field pea crop at Dalwallinu.

Results from these demonstrations aim to increase grower awareness of herbicide and fungicide management options and will be available in early 2021.

Auguring seed with Simon Metcalf for the lupin establishment project at the Metcalf's property at Wongan Hills.

Two demonstrations comparing the long-term cost and benefit of various amelioration options have also been harvested.

This project is led by the West Midlands Group through investment from the Grain Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).

In the third year of observation at the sites, the group has observed significant differences between amelioration techniques several years post-application.

A recent addition to the Liebe Group harvest program has involved investigation into the affects of farmer mechanical handling processes on lupin seed germination.

Four of the six demonstrations comparing various rotor speeds have been completed, with a case study at each of the properties to be conducted from this harvest through to seeding in 2021.

This will detail various grower practices with their seed and the resulting germination rates.

The Gen Y Paddock Challenge participants have also kicked off their harvest activities, which are aimed at bringing together a group of young growers to encourage peer learning with a focus on soil health.

So far two of the demonstrations have been harvested with exciting results to follow.

This project is supported by the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources, with funding from the Australian government's National Landcare Program.

This time of year also provides a great chance for staff members to spend time out in the paddocks, talking with growers to see how the year has gone and identify goals and priorities for the next season.

As harvest in the local region has been slowed by rain over the past few weeks, the Liebe team hopes the hotter weather will remain to allow harvest to move back into full swing.