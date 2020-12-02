New project looks at herbicide resistance

A MORE hands-on project has been underway in November, led by the Liebe Group, Dalwallinu.

The Liebe Group is conducting weed seed collection on various member's properties to test for herbicide resistance.

In total 50 farming properties throughout Western Australia are involved in this project, which has GRDC investment and is being led by the University of WA research fellow Roberto Busi.

The weeds being investigated include multiple populations of ryegrass, barley grass, cape weed, brome grass and radish.

Comprehensive herbicide resistance testing activities will be completed over summer and the results will be returned to the participant growers.

The outcomes from these results will be used to tailor workshops to address resistance issues for 2021.