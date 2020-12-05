A 'Strawtegic' approach to house building

STRAW bale housing is the only way to sustainably and economically build for the present and the future, according to Dave Morris.

Mr Morris has his own company Strawtegic Concepts, a straw bale building company.

But the journey to developing Strawtegic Concepts began in 2000.

"I was a bricklayer by trade and also worked in mining," Mr Morris said.

"In 2006 I started Strawtegic Concepts.

"I love straw house building and all that it can achieve so moved to that full time."

"The environmental sustainability of coupling straw bale building with repurposing other materials is another real benefit I see with straw bale construction," he said.

"The biggest benefit is the reduced building costs and the ability of the homeowner to be as involved as they want to be, some even take over the building."

With straw bale houses you can choose so many designs and finishes, for both the high end, multi-million dollar homes and the smaller, less expensive homes.

There is something very organic about working with natural materials and your bare hands that comes through in the conversation with Mr Morris.

The use of the natural product in straw bales, coupled with eco-positioning, the use of solar, natural light through skylights and even living roofs, is by description the epitome of environmentally-conscious building.

The continual evolution of building worldwide has undoubtedly put more emphasis on environmentally friendly and sustainable housing and building methods.

People want to be able to cut their energy consumption and use more environmentally-conscious products that lower carbon footprints, while also having an affordable option to do so, without breaking the bank.

"We want to educate people on the benefits of straw bale homes and why they are so good - what the regular construction industry has failed to do, the things they haven't corrected,'' Mr Morris said.

"We are able to do passive solar orientation, to take advantage of the winter sun, we can create heavier eaves, we build them up from the ground to prevent wet feet and moisture rising."

The home built by Strawtegic Concepts in Wembley.

There are a lot of variables that make straw bale home building an appealing choice for the environmentally-conscious consumer.

Having been a construction material for centuries, straw is regarded as a renewable building material as it can be grown and harvested and its primary energy input is solar.

"Straw bale homes are the true six-star energy rated homes," Mr Morris said

The development of this method has proven its excellent insulation properties, as well as its resistance to fire, vermin and decay.

Strawtegic does not use cement at all, preferring to use sand and lime in its sealing/rendering of the walls, creating an even more organic finish and feel.

"We work with people in the building of their homes and they can be as involved as they like, which often suits FIFOs," Mr Morris said.

"I recommend I do the first coat of the sand/lime mix, but I also show them how it is done and they can opt to continue to do some or all of the rest themselves.

"It is one way they can be a part of the process and we want to educate people on how and why straw bale homes are so good."

Mr Morris believes the aesthetics of straw bale homes are one of their most appealing elements.

"The curved walls make it quite a feminine space," Mr Morris said.

"They are visually very beautiful with their finishes.

A larger home completed by Strawtegic Concepts.

"It is a unique feeling to be in a straw bale home.

"The walls breathe it is a very distinctive and special setting to live in."

He said he has worked on straw bale homes valued at more than $1 million, right down to much smaller projects that are closer to $20,000.

"We did a home in Wembley last year, the client wanted a straight walled straw bale home and the neighbours were very apprehensive," Mr Morris said.

"When it was finished, you wouldn't even know it was a straw bale home and the neighbours were so surprised and really like the idea of it now.

"We are working on some places in Chittering, one is worth close to $2m and another for the neighbour across the road.

"We have been speaking to the neighbour for over six years and he is keen on using recycled goods and also creating a home that functions without heating or cooling systems on a minimalistic level.

"It is all about placing vents in the right spot and using fans."

I can build myself a home for $20,000, houses do not have to be really expensive to build and being able to build yourself a home on a tight budget does not have to be that hard either.

His passion has led Mr Morris to put in a proposal to the Wandering Shire Council to build shops.

"We will do this with the assistance from government grants and working with universities," he said.

"I have done lots of work with universities on sustainability and building with straw to engineering and architecture students.

"It has made many people reassess their thinking to realise it is more doable than they first thought.

He said he wanted to continue to evolve more into the future and would love to work with youth, but also wanted people to know there are options out there for them.

Mr Morris said he was interested in taking on a business partner to pass on his knowledge and skills to ensure Strawtegic Concepts' growth.

