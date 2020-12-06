A place for a chat and a coffee

IT'S a bold move to relocate to the bush and open a new cafe without any hospitality experience, especially in the year of COVID-19, but that's what Ray Pedretti and Elise Walker have done.

Relocating from Perth to Williams earlier this year, the couple established their wholesale roasted coffee bean business before opening up their cafe, ChatterBox Coffee Roasters, once Western Australia's COVID-19 restrictions eased.

"There used to be tea rooms in every country town and we've kind of become that for Williams," said co-owner and coffee roaster Mr Pedretti.

"Williams is your typical Wheatbelt town, it's got all that you need but that's all and the neighbourhood cafe is what we are."

ChatterBox Coffee Roasters in Williams has a rural, eclectic theme to its décor with both indoor and outdoor seating areas.

And with business going gangbusters, the couple's gamble seems to be paying off.

The coffee roasting side of the business came about organically for Me Pedretti, who previously worked as a farmer, teacher and had a long career as a film and television producer.

With Italian heritage, he has always had an interest in coffee and bought his first coffee roaster 10 years ago while working on his grain and sheep farm in York.

"As an Italian you tend to have an interest in your salamis, your coffees and your pastas," he said.

"The opportunity came up to buy a roaster and, although I didn't know anything about it, I decided to have a go."

Mr Pedretti spent many years perfecting the process of roasting the beans in his spare time.

"The roasting process is like anything in life - it's simple if you know what you're doing," he said.

For the layperson the coffee roasting process goes something like this - you heat the beans up to a certain temperature so that they crack, after that you wait until the beans crack a second time and that is the moment you drop the beans out of the roaster.

ChatterBox Coffee Roasters co-owner Ray with the cafe's Italian designed coffee roaster.

Somewhere within that process the flavour of the coffee beans comes out - but the art seems to be in learning when that exact point is.

"It's in the seconds not in the minutes," Mr Pedretti explains.

Sourced from Uganda, Colombia and Ethiopia, the ChatterBox coffee beans range from strong to weak and are roasted using an Italian designed coffee roaster bought in January.

The couple's wholesale coffee roasting business started earlier this year after Ms Walker, whose background is in retail and small business management, successfully cold called a few WA stores and IGA supermarkets to see if they were interested in selling their product.

"During the worst of COVID our sales went through the roof because most people were at home under house arrest, making their own coffees," Ms Walker said.

"Then there was a worldwide shortage of green beans to roast, so our timing was quite ideal in that we already had everything set up and ready to go for our wholesale business."

Now stocked at IGA stores throughout the Wheatbelt, Great Southern, Newman and at a few locations in Perth, most of ChatterBox Coffee Roasters smaller bags of coffee beans retail for about $7.

"We found there was more likely to be a shortage of good coffee in regional areas, so that tends to be our main market," Ms Walker said.

After receiving plenty of positive feedback from their customers, the couple went about setting up the cafe so their customers could go to them directly.

Previously housing a cafe, the building had been empty for years when they met with the premises owner, a Williams local who lives and breathes the town.

ChatterBox Coffee Roasters co-owner Elise manages the caf side of the business while Ray roasts and delivers the coffee beans to their suppliers.

"He has lived his whole life in Williams and his passion, enthusiasm and drive for this town was contagious, so after talking to him we ended up here with a cafe," Ms Walker said.

Using old furniture and knick knacks to give the space a rural, eclectic theme, the cafe has a warm and inviting atmosphere and both indoor and outdoor areas.

"We try to make sure most of our furniture has a bit of a story to it as well," she said.

Some of the cafe's artefacts include a table that is 100 years old built from Tier steel and old chairs from the Regal Theatre in Perth.

Offering a range of patisserie products, gourmet filos filled with lamb and rosemary or steak and Guinness, pies, sausage rolls, bacon and egg muffins, gluten free bread and a range of gluten free cakes, the owners travel to Perth once a week to collect the products they haven't been able to source regionally.

With the Williams Woolshed (a large cafe with six specialty shops) well-known to frequent travellers of the region, Mr Pedretti said the town had become a destination for people to stop and have a coffee.

"A lot of our customers are coming back from or heading to their holiday destinations so they tend to have the time to sit down and have a chat while I'm roasting the beans and I get to learn people's back story," Mr Pedretti said.

"We're called ChatterBox because we love to have a chat and to get to know our customers.

"Because we offer great products and make it an enjoyable experience we find a lot of our city customers are pleasantly surprised."

The couple didn't expect the genuine support and loyalty they had already received from the local community and their return customers.

"We had a lovely elderly lady that came in one day and said 'your cafe is fantastic but it needs some flowers' so she offered to bring some in for us once every few days," Ms Walker said.

"Then when we were super busy a few weeks ago she just jumped in the kitchen and started cleaning some of the dishes to help us out.

"After we learnt she is a talented baker we decided to sell some of her biscuits.

"I just don't think those sort of relationships would happen in the city."

A city girl herself, Ms Walker said she had quickly adjusted to country living.

Renting a house on a 730 hectare farm that is managed by someone else, the couple wake up to sheep and lambs roaming the property.

"Now when I go back to the city I'm like 'get me out of here'," she laughs.

"I'm a bit of an animal lover so we have some lambs that have become our pets and our cafe dog friendly.

"There is always a water bowl out for the dogs because no one likes to have to leave their pups in the car when they travel with them.

"We think it's nice to have little touches like that."

Looking forward, the could would like to open up a few more cafes regionally and base them on a model similar to ChatterBox.

"We will probably end up floating around the Wheatbelt with our future businesses," Mr Pedretti said.

"We believe we are the only coffee bean roasters in the Wheatbelt so our goal is to set up some more cafes and eventually have other people run them."