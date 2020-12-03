Westerdale blood ewes top $232 at Kojonup

BUYERS and onlookers flocked to the Kojonup saleyards for the Elders ewe sale last Friday, where a sale top of $232 was reached.

Elders auctioneer Steele Hathway was more than happy to dwell on each lot to allow for AuctionsPlus bids and to ensure prices were pushed to the maximum.

The yarding consisted of 5940 ewes, ranging in age from 1.5-5.5-year-olds.

Making up the majority of the yarding were 1.5yo ewes with 3624 penned on the day, grossing $694,465 at an average of $192 per head.

All 24 lines of sheep sold, grossed $1,104,873 for an average of $186.

Strong support from locals saw most of the lines remain in WA, with just one line selling interstate.

The sale was well supported and the strong prices were consistent throughout the sale with nine separate lines exceeding the $200 per head mark.

Dom Ursino (left), Bunbury, Adam and Richard Schinzig, Moodiarrup and Sean Cusack, Cusack Rural Services enjoyed the day out at the Kojonup saleyards.

IJ Collins, Kendenup, paid the sale's top of $232 for a line of 163 October shorn, Westerdale blood, 1.5yo ewes offered by DG Hansberry.

Close behind was a line of 238 August shorn, Westerdale blood, 1.5yo ewes from IG & SB Rutherford which achieved the sale's second-top price of $230 and went to Elders Mingenew's Ross Tyndale-Powell on behalf of clients.

Mr Tyndale-Powell secured a total of four lines representing clients including a line of 266 October shorn, Culbin Park, 1.5yo ewes offered by WB & N Harrison at $224 and a line of 301 October shorn, Woodyarrup blood, 1.5yo ewes from Ringmer Grazing at $186.

The last line to be bid on by Mr Tyndale-Powell was 266 November shorn, Woodyarrup blood, 1.5yo ewes from Lochwood Farming Co which made $162.

A Francis & K Wood purchased one lot at $228 for a line of 156 November shorn, Merino-Tech blood, 2.5yo ewes from Yeenyellup Trust.

The Woods also purchased one other line comprising 240 October shorn, Performance Bred blood, 2.5-3.5yo ewes offered by PW & AM Lubcke for $212.

Yourdamung Grazing paid $220 for a line of 411 October shorn, Merino-Tech, 1.5yo ewes from DM & JA Webb, Marabup Farms and bought a line of 210 November shorn, Merino-Tech, 1.5yo ewes from Yeenyellup Trust for $186.

Tom Tassos (left), Bridgetown and Luke Dynan, Mayanup, looking over the offering of ewes.

The sale was interfaced with AuctionsPlus with Elders Mitch Clarke bidding on behalf of buyers.

Despite having 42 registered bidders logged onto AuctionsPlus from WA, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia and 37 bids across eight lots, just one line sold via the platform.

In addition to buyers, there were 16 guest viewers logged in to watch the sale and there were 1950 catalogue views.

The line headed east was 214 November shorn, Beaufort Vale blood, 1.5yo ewes from P & J Broockman which sold for $214 to a Victorian buyer.

Luzny Agri Holdings, Frankland River, bought one line at $210 paid for 228 October shorn, Centre Plus, 1.5yo ewes from Clanmea Farm.

The top-price for 5.5yo ewes was reached when a line from M & R Schinzig, Mokup Farms Grazing Pty Ltd, made $202 for 213 April shorn, Angenup blood, ewes which was paid by Arroyo Farms, Boyup Brook.

Arroyo Farms also paid $180 for a line of 103 November shorn, Merino-Tech blood 3.5-5.5yo ewes from Yeenyellup Trust and went on to pay $175 for 138 October shorn, Performance Bred blood, 4.5-5.5yo ewes from PW & AM Lubcke.

Making $186 for the third time in the sale was a line of 221 October shorn, Sunny Valley blood, 5.5yo ewes offered by DJ & ND Jackson paid by MP & LE Stretch.

The price of $180 was reached a second time for a line 178 October shorn, Sunny Valley blood, 1.5yo ewes from DJ & ND Jackson, purchased by an Elders Williams account.

Local support was strong at the Elders sheep sale last Friday.

Barrule Grazing Co sold a line of 223 October shorn, Wattledale blood, 1.5yo ewes for $178 to Central Districts Shearing, Boyup Brook, while DV Farming Co paid $176 for 319 September shorn, Angenup blood, 5.5yo ewes offered by M & R Schinzig, Mokup Farms Grazing Pty Ltd.