Bardoo Charolais sale tops $10,000 twice

GRASSFED Charolais bulls ready to go out and work were in demand at the eighth annual Bardoo Charolais on-property bull sale at Elgin.

Solid buying interest from both old and new buyers pushed prices to a high of $10,000 twice in the hour-long Helmsman auction, ensuring a successful sale for the Bell family.

Bids on the auction's electronic board changed frequently as the 17 registered buyers from as far east as Nyabing appreciated the paddock-raised youngsters and handed in their bidding cards on their preferred lots to the Elders selling team and when the buzzer went off to indicate the conclusion of the sale, the stud had recorded its best ever clearance.

All up the stud sold 25 bulls from the 28 offered to 15 different buyers at an average of $5620, which was up $250 on last year's result.

In comparison to last year, the stud sold 23 bulls from 29 offered at an average of $5370.

Elders stud stock auctioneer Nathan King, who presided over the auction, said the stud achieved a very solid result with a great clearance and an improved average on last year.

This bull Bardoo Q71E made the equal $10,000 top price at last week's Bardoo Charolais on-property bull sale at Elgin when it sold to MH Collins & Co, Nyabing. With the bull were Brendon Gardiner (left), MH Collins & Co, Elders, Capel representative Rob Gibbings and Bardoo principal Barry Bell.

"It is the most even line-up of bulls I have seen the stud offer and this was certainly reflected in the prices received which were pretty consistent throughout," Mr King said.

"The catalogue certainly showed evenness in frame and type throughout and were a credit to the stud.

"The sale was well-supported by return buyers and a handful of new ones which ensured good competition in the sale."

With such an even line-up of bulls on offer it was not surprising that two bulls sold for the sale's $10,000 equal top price.

The first bull in the line-up to make the five-figure value was Bardoo Q58E (R/F) in lot 11 when return buyer of three years David Reid, DB Reid Family Trust, Nillup, who joins 180 Angus-Friesian breeders annually, scared the competition away with his bid of $10,000 to secure the bull.

Mr Reid said he went to the sale with the intention of purchasing Q58E.

"In the lead up to the sale I saw photos and looked at his figures and he ticked all the boxes, so I was pretty keen to buy him" Mr Reid said.

"And then when I saw him in the flesh today, he just stood out and I knew he was the one I wanted.

"He speaks for himself, he has plenty of length, excellent muscling and a very good temperament."

The February 2019-drop, 808 kilogram bull is by Bardoo Musle Man M18E (son of Silverstream Holster H187) and has EVBs of +24, +37 and +56 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +29 for carcase weight and +2.0 for EMA which are all well above breed average.

The Reids, who calve at the end of January, sell their calves as vealers direct to Woolworths and already this year they have sold 72 head which have averaged 254kg dressed.

The second bull in the catalogue to be pencilled down at $10,000 was Bardoo Q71E in lot 14 and it will head to Nyabing after fourth year buyer MH Collins & Co was the last one to place a bid on the bull.

Representing the operation at the sale was Brendon Gardiner, who said the operation was only looking for white bulls with good weight and size.

"This bull ticked those boxes plus he has plenty of softness and a really good straight top line," Mr Gardiner said.

The 780kg, Q71E, is by Bardoo Manpower M5E and has growth EBVs of +17, +32 and +45 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights which are above the breed average figures of +12, +24 and +32.

Along with purchasing Q71E, Mr Gardiner also purchased two other bulls for the operation - a Musle Man son which has growth figures of +25, +37 and +58 for 200, 400 and 600 days at $7500 and a Manpower son at $4000, to finish with a team of three.

"We wanted three bulls and we got them, which is great," he said.

Mr Gardiner said the operation had 800 Chargrey type breeders but was heading towards running a pure Charolais herd.

The second highest price in the sale was $8000 paid by RA & RE Gerovich, Drome, via Albany, for a Musle Man son, Bardoo Q27E (R/F).

The 834kg, February 2019-drop bull has above average growth EBVs with figures of +23, +40 and +54 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

Return buyers of five years Stan and Jordan Clemons, Glencorrie Farms, Boyanup, who run an Angus cross cow herd, also weren't afraid to bid up.

They paid $7500 for Bardoo Q8E a Musle Man son which showed plenty of depth and muscling.

Also bidding to $7500 for one of its three selections which averaged $5333 was H & A Norton & Sons, Capel.

The Norton's selection at $7500 was a Musle Man son, Bardoo Q11E which has growth figures of +22, +35 and +55 for 200, 400 and 600-day weight.

Three bulls also made $7000 in the sale.

Return buyer DJ & HM Reid, Nillup, paid the value for its single purchase while S & JM Hayes, Cookernup, paid $7000 for one sire and $4000 for another and BT Venn, Pinjarra, bid to $7000 as well as $5000 while collecting two bulls.

Other multiple lot buyers in the sale were Saunders Beach, Donnybrook ($4500 average); FR, LF, SF & TL Prosser, Scott River ($4750); Dairydale Pastoral, Boyanup ($4000) and McIntyre Farms ($4000).