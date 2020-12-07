Transport laws made more workable

LIBERAL Agriculture spokesman Steve Thomas has declared a recent change to the State government's Animal Welfare Transport Regulations a win for truck drivers.

Dr Thomas moved a disallowance motion to Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan's regulations, saying the original regulations put too great a liability on truck drivers to prove their innocence should an animal be deemed injured or unwell.

He later withdrew that disallowance following a commitment by Ms MacTiernan in Parliament to amend the regulations.

"It would have been far too onerous for a truck driver to inspect in detail every animal before they are loaded, yet drivers would have been automatically guilty and fined should any animal pass unnoticed under the original regulations," Dr Thomas said.

"A road train carrying 1000 sheep or 200 cattle would take all day to load if the driver had to undertake an inspection of each and every animal and this would have come at a massive financial cost.

"However, if they did not do it, they would potentially have been personally liable for any animal that was found to be unsound and face a $15,000 fine for each one.

"I am pleased that Ms MacTiernan has recognised the need to protect drivers, who have little to no capacity to do such detailed inspections."

Dr Thomas said the agreed amendment would protect the drivers who took reasonable steps to ensure no injured or unfit animals were loaded.

"I have been assured that this will include as assurance by the producer that such is the case," he said.

"This is a good outcome for agriculture in WA and shows that the Liberal and Labor parties can sometimes work together to get better results.

"Without this agreement livestock transporters faced unreasonable liability risks which would have impacted on the viability of some operators."

Livestock and Rural Transporters' Association of WA president David Fyfe thanked Dr Thomas for taking the time to listen to the industry's concerns.

"We also acknowledge the minister has shown good will in amending the regulations in an attempt to overcome our objections," Mr Fyfe said.

"The amendment does not address all our concerns.

"We have it on record from the department that transporters will be protected from prosecution if they have taken all reasonable steps to ensure animals are fit for transport before loading.

"This does not include the driver having to inspect every animal before loading.

"However, it remains to be seen how 'reasonable steps' will be assessed in the broad sense.

"We have always taken the view that good animal welfare outcomes will be achieved by the parties in the chain taking responsibility for the aspects that each is able to influence.

"For the truck driver it is the animal's wellbeing whilst on the truck and for other parties such as growers and agents, it is the health status of animals prior to being loaded."

Mr Fyfe said the LRTA's concerns about the regulations extended beyond this aspect and included an overarching objection to the regulations going ahead when the major review of the Animal Welfare Act had not reached its conclusion.

"This piecemeal approach risks unforeseen consequences in regard to the status of codes of practice and future definitions that will ultimately impact the regulations," Mr Fyfe said.

"We also do not think a compelling case has been made for change compared to the previous regime.

"National consistency for the sake of national consistency is not a good argument."

Ms MacTiernan said that in October the government introduced new regulations to bring into effect modern and nationally-agreed animal welfare rules for transporting livestock in WA, which implemented the standards set out in two Australian Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines, to ensure the welfare of sheep and cattle during land transport and at saleyards and depots.

She said following Dr Thomas's concerns and further discussions with the member, "I instructed the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development to prepare an amendment to the regulations".

"Under regulation 33(2) of the transport regulations it is an offence for a person to load or cause a livestock animal to be loaded if the animal is unfit to undertake a journey," Ms MacTiernan said.

"The amendment introduces a new defence for livestock transporters under of the transport regulations.

"A livestock transporter will now have a defence to the charge above if they prove that they took all reasonable steps to ensure that the livestock animal was assessed immediately before it was loaded, to determine whether it was unfit to undertake a journey.

"This amendment gives livestock transporters comfort that if they take all reasonable steps to ensure that the animals they transport are fit before they are loaded on the transport vehicle, then they will have a defence in the event that it is later discovered the animal they transported is or was unfit for the journey.

"This amendment also maintains the integrity of the transport regulations by ensuring that the correct persons in the transport process are held responsible for their actions in respect of individual livestock animals."

