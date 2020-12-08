Despite rain, export hay quality looks good

THE quality of Western Australia's export hay crop is looking good, despite a year of low rainfall during the growing season and unwanted showers in November.

Overall, yields in 2020 were better than 2019, even though the rainfall totals haven't been all that different.

Australian Fodder Industry Association secretary and Calingiri farmer Suzanne Woods said the timing of the rainfall events seems to be what made the difference, as even though there was not a lot of rain, it did come just when growers needed it.

"The timing of the rainfall events were barely enough and barely in time, but it meant that the yields for our hay crops were only a shade under average," Ms Woods said.

"In Calingiri we were looking at decile one and two rainfall for the season, so to come in not far below average for those growing conditions was actually pretty good."

A lot of growers around the State - including Ms Woods who cropped 1200 hectares of hay and did 2200ha of contract work - had their biggest rainfall event of the year during November, but that hasn't seemed to have caused many quality issues.

"Because of the way the season panned out, we were a week or two early with commencing the hay program - we started in early September but normally we wouldn't begin until mid or the third week of that month," she said.

"It was really dry in September, there was a little bit of rain, but not enough to cause grief, so the crop was being cut onto dry ground, because of that the curing process was pretty quick, or not delayed at all, so the baling season was early and quick.

"The rain in November really didn't bother us because by then, at least on our farm and all the contract work we did, the bales had been stacked, carted and shedded already."

While growers in some areas started their hay program later and still had bales out when the rain came, a high percentage of the crop would not have been affected.

Twelve per cent moisture is the limit for hay, but the bales were incredibly dry, so while that rain would have had a weather impact, it wouldn't have been overly significant.

"If it was green hay that was freshly baled and still had high moisture that then got an inch of rain, that would be bad, but the bales were dry," Ms Woods said.

"Plus most of them would have been in stacks already, so it's only the outside bales that are exposed and the ones inside were more protected.

"There will definitely be a quality downgrade, but it won't be massive."

In terms of the broader industry, WA was well positioned for export hay because of the significant weather issues that have been experienced on the east coast.

South Australia suffered some pretty disastrous rains for most of the baling season and some areas in Victoria had the same issue, meaning the WA crop is going to be reasonably valuable again.