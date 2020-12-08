Grain forums to help farmers plan ahead

REGISTRATIONS are open for the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) annual Farm Business Updates - an event that can assist grain growers to identify opportunities to grow the bottom line of their farm enterprises.

The 2021 updates will feature expert speakers addressing relevant topics and be held in Esperance on February 8, Goomalling on February 10 and Williams on February 11.

GRDC Western Region Panel chairman Darrin Lee said good farm business management was the foundation for a successful farming operation and the events would assist growers, advisers and agribusiness personnel by delivering high quality information about best farm business management concepts and practices.

"Engaging and well qualified speakers have been secured to address the 2021 series of events, covering a range of issues from the broader economic picture and international markets to cost-effective machinery and farm workplace culture," Mr Lee said.

"The aim of the Farm Business Updates is to help drive innovation and adoption of improved farm business management practices across the grains industry.

"I encourage my fellow grain growers, advisers and others working in the industry to register their attendance at these popular events and to make the most of the interesting and relevant content delivered."

Some of the topics set to be covered include economics and trade, land price and farm profitability analysis, agricultural commodity markets and currency and practical farm safety.

At the Esperance event, Highbury grower Ashley Wiese will speak on adding value to farm produce, and at the Goomalling and Williams events Rob Sands, Farmanco, will discuss cost-effective machinery.

Each of the events will be from 9.15am to 4pm.