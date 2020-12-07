Quality breeders set for Mt Barker sale

BUYERS looking for new breeders should look no further this month's Ray Norman Memorial Breeders Sale at Mt Barker.

The Elders sale scheduled for Tuesday, December 15 will commence at 1pm at the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards and will feature a yarding of 440 quality breeders.

The yarding will comprise of 200 PTIC heifers which in the main are Angus, 220 PTIC cows that include some herd reduction lines and the all important charity heifers.

Elders Albany livestock manager Wayne Mitchell said the quality of the heifers and cows on offer was outstanding would not disappoint buyers upon inspection.

Coastal Plains, Youngs Siding, has nominated a line of 30 Angus, which are PTIC to a Shannalea Limousin sire.





"All the lines on offer have been inspected by members of the Elders Albany and Mt Barker livestock teams and they will present very well," Mr Mitchell said.

"The heifers in the sale will come from mostly repeat vendors who offer in this sale year-in and year-out.

"Most of the heifers are early calving (January to April) and they are all showing good growth for age and condition.

"When it comes to the PTIC cows we have a couple of herd reductions which will feature that are a result of vendors losing land or changing direction, so they are genuine lines of quality breeders.

Hillcrest Farms, Marbelup, will offer 29 Angus cows comprising 14 rising second calvers, seven rising third calvers and eight rising fourth calvers in the sale. All three lines are PTIC to Lawsons and Texas Angus bulls.

"Given the strong prices producers are receiving in the trade market the sale will provide a good opportunity for producers to turn over older and empty females for younger PTIC females ready to calve in the autumn for a small change over."

Mr Mitchell said another feature of the sale will be the auction of a line of charity heifers whose proceeds will be donated to the Albany Hospice.

"The charity was selected by Wendy Norman and family after the sad loss of Ray, whom the sale is dedicated to, it is a great local charity which has touched many people in the Great Southern area," Mr Mitchell said.

The charity heifers will lead the sale and in the offering will be six PTIC heifers and 10 unjoined Angus heifers donated by local breeders.

Following the charity heifers will be the run of 200 PTIC heifers which will come from a number of repeat vendors renowned for presenting quality heifers.

One of the biggest vendors in the section will be regular vendor Dajara Farm, Narrikup, which will present 30 2018-drop Angus heifers.

Long-time vendors RJ & JD Reid, King River, will be among the bigger vendors in the sale with a draft of 22 Angus heifers, which are PTIC to a Lawsons Angus bull.

The well-grown heifers are PTIC to low birthweight Angus bull Stonedale Longhaul from the Gandy Angus stud and are due to calve over a 10 week period from February 14 to April 27.

The line will be pregnancy tested on December 10 by Mount Barker Veterinary Hospital.

They have all been vaccinated with CSL Ultravac 7in1 in May 2020 and have been recently drenched with Eprinex pour-on and given a Selovin long actioning Selenium injection.

Matching the Narrikup operation in terms of numbers and also offering 30 Angus heifers will be Coastal Plains, Youngs Siding.

This line of heifers are PTIC to a Shannalea Limousin sire and have a calving period of March 17 to April 30.

The heifers have been drenched and received a Multimin treatment.

Repeat vendor O Moreth, Youngs Siding, will present 20 Angus heifers, which are 30 months old.

The heifers are PTIC to low birthweight Gandy and Koojan Hills Angus bulls and due to drop from February 15 to April 28.

The line has been vaccinated with 7in1 and Pestigard plus the heifers have received Multimin and a drench.

Monteray Farm will present 18 owner-bred Angus heifers which are only on the market due the lease of the property.

The heifers from Monteray Farm, which are based on Lawsons and Diamond Tree Angus bloodlines, have been joined to Lawsons Angus bulls and are due to calve from February 1 to April 10

Another line of heifers which are being offered as a genuine herd dispersal will be 14 Angus from G & M Davy, Bakers Junction.

The heifers are based on Coonamble Angus bloodlines and are in calf to Coonamble Angus bulls.

The line has a calving period of January 28 to April 14.

Other vendors to offer heifers in the sale will include Green Valley, Green Valley, with 17 Angus heifers, RT Cyster, Denmark, with 18 Angus heifers and six Angus-Murray Grey heifers, while G Wolfe, Narrikup, has nominated 10 Angus and Angus-Murray Grey cross heifers.

Like the PTIC heifer offering the line-up of 220 PTIC cows which will be offered in the sale will not disappoint.

The line-up will include a couple of herd reductions and the biggest of these will be from Chimera Trust, Kamballup.

The operation has nominated 30 Angus fifth to eighth calvers, 15 Brangus sixth calvers and five Simmental and Simmental cross, sixth to eighth calvers.

All the cows are large framed, genuine breeders that have been bred by the vendor.

The three lines are PTIC to Lawsons Angus and Silverstone Charolais bulls and are due to calve from April 29 to June 30.

The other herd dispersal to feature in the PTIC cow section will be for G & M Davy, which will present 22 mixed age, Coonamble blood, Angus cows, which will be sold in age groups.

The black cows are back in calf to Coonamble Angus bulls and are due to calve from January 28 to April 14.

Narrikup-based operation Ravenhill Pastoral will be the largest vendor in the cow section with an offering of 36 PTIC cows which have all been joined to Lawsons Angus bulls.

Its offering will consist of six Angus rising second calvers, eight Angus rising third and fourth calvers, 11 Angus rising fifth calvers and 11 Murray Grey rising fifth calvers.

All are due to calve from April 15 to May 28 and have been vaccinated with 5in1, cobalt, selenium and copper.

Also offering numbers will be Hillcrest Farms, Marbelup, which will present 29 Angus cows comprising 14 rising second calvers, seven rising third calvers and eight rising fourth calvers.

All three lines are PTIC to Lawsons and Texas Angus bulls and are due to calve for six weeks from March 20 to April 30.

The cows have been treated with 5in1, Multimin and a drench.

Rounding out the vendors in the PTIC cow section will be O Moreth with 10 Angus rising second calvers.

The line has been joined to Gandy and Koojan Hills Angus bulls and are due to calve from February 15 to April 28.

The line has been vaccinated with 7in1 and Pestigard plus the heifers have received Multimin and a drench.