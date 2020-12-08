Road safety review draws backlash

A REFERENCE group made up of key stakeholders and industry representatives to guide a Regional Road Signage Review for Western Australia has drawn criticism from The Nationals WA and long-term regional road safety campaigner Lara Jensen.

The announcement of the review followed a petition calling on the State government to have an independent, bipartisan committee conduct a review into the road signage policies and practices of Main Roads, after Nationals transport spokesman Vince Catania claimed inadequate road signage had contributed to numerous deaths on WA's regional roads.

Mr Catania presented the petition, which garnered more than 5000 signatures to parliament in August.

The Australian Road Research Board will undertake the research for the inquiry with the review to examine if temporary traffic signage in regional areas is properly secured and displayed.

The final report is anticipated to be completed within six months.

However the announcement of the initial makeup of the reference group, which includes members from the Traffic Management Association Australia WA, WorkSafe, Engineers Australia, Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia WA, RAC, Western Roads Federation, TWU, and Main Roads WA, drew backlash from Mr Catania and Ms Jensen who claimed some important contributors to the success of the review, such as the Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA (LRTWA), pastoral and agricultural organisations and selected members of the mining industry, had been overlooked.

"I'm pleased with the announcement but recognise that to 'get this right' we need to make sure the reference group is holistic and the consultation and processes are robust to provide the best possible outcome," Mr Catania said.

"I call on the minister after finally recognising a desperate call by many from the bush for help to reduce the potential for accidents and tragedies which have already taken too many lives and destroyed families and communities, to ensure the reference group is all encompassing.

"Now more than ever, with increasing volumes of traffic and many modes of transport sharing our remote roads including heavy haulage mining, livestock and freight trucks, along with caravans and leisure vehicles, the call for having robust safety signs in place warning drivers of the dangers of hazards up ahead is paramount.

"This review marks just the start of a journey to fulfil a collective goal of many impacted people in our regions to ensure the safety of our roads is improved and lives are saved."

Ms Jensen who campaigned with The Nationals earlier this year for Main Roads to have a complete overhaul of its road signage practices said she was "disappointed but not surprised" that the reference group was "loaded in the bureaucrats' favour" and would be chaired by a Department of Transport employee with a heavy Main Roads background.

Ms Jensen's brother, Christian, died 20 years ago when his vehicle collided with a grain freight train at a railway level crossing near Jennacubbine and, in the years since, she has been a passionate advocate for regional road safety.

"To overlook the Rural Transport Association of WA or any kind of mining, pastoral transport representation in the initial makeup of this reference group suggests to me that the Transport Minister would prefer not to hear the very real and serious issues with poor signage," Ms Jensen said.

"This key group of stakeholders have real skin in the game as they are on our regional roads every single day and see the things that are happening out there.

"I believe a review of this nature can't be genuinely independent if it's dominated by bureaucrats and chaired by one currently employed by a government department.

"That to me is the government pulling the strings to engineer the outcomes they want."

WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti has since invited the LRTWA into the reference group but said there was a limit to the amount of groups that could be included.

"This is just the broad steering committee and there will be a lot of community consultation," Ms Saffioti said.

"There's been some views, particularly from members of families that have been affected by this issue, that we should have a review of road signage - about where and how they are located and fixed into the ground.

"The government has listened to the community and we've acted.

"We want to make sure we consult widely in the community and everyone that has been affected has the opportunity to have their say.

"The reference group will be having interviews and forums and there will also be other opportunities for people to have their say through surveys, but primarily and particularly with families that have been directly affected there will be a requirement that they have face to face consultation."

Ms Saffioti said the government would "take on any of the recommendations from the review".

Responding to Ms Jensen's comments earlier this week a State government spokesperson said the Department of Transport was extending invitations to eight other groups to have representatives on the reference group.

"This group makes up a broad cross section of industry and key stakeholders and will be able to look at different points of view," the spokesperson said.

The department said the reference group would be made up of representatives from multiple organisations, many of which had no connection to government and that there would be plenty of community consultation including interviews, community forums and surveys.

"Everyone will be given the opportunity to have their say," the spokesperson said.

"We understand there is a lot of community interest in this review and we want to make sure we get this right.

"Once we receive the reference group's report we will consider all recommendations before making a final decision."

The review will also compare and analyse regional traffic management signage practices in other States and jurisdictions.

Ms Jensen said she hoped the review would result in some tangible outcomes.

"I would love to see an independent auditing mechanism to ensure that Main Roads are held to account, because they have proven time and time again that they do not police themselves and nobody is policing their employees," Ms Jensen said.

"Main Roads need a complete overhaul, because right now there is a massive gap between the law and what is happening with road safety on the ground.

"We don't want the final report to be filed somewhere and be some expensive government exercise that is left to gather dust."