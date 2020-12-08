Shedding light on gene fungal pathogen

BETTER management of fungicide resistance in Pyrenophora teres f.sp. teres (Ptt), the damaging fungal pathogen that causes net form net blotch (NFNB) of barley, is being investigated as part of a PhD project through Curtin University.

The study is being carried out by Leon Hodgon, who back in 2017 was working as a research assistant in fungicide resistance at the Centre for Crop and Disease Management (CCDM).

Mr Hodgon received a Grains Research Scholarship funded by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and is now about to head into his fourth and final year of his PhD, aiming to build on previous knowledge and research around NFNB fungicide resistance.

Work by the CCDM's fungicide resistance team first confirmed reduced sensitivity to commonly used DMI fungicides (demethylase inhibitors, Group 3) in Ptt in southern Western Australia in 2013.

Since then, resistance has been detected in multiple locations across much of the State's barley growing areas.

Mr Hodgon's PhD is aiming to shed light on the gene flow within the landscape for genes associated with fungicide resistance in the NFNB-causing pathogen.

DPIRD plant pathologist Geoff Thomas, Mr Hodgson's associate supervisor, said the information being collected will be vital in helping growers and researchers better manage the spread of the pathogen.

"Fungicide resistance in net blotch - in both net form and spot form - is something we are increasingly having to contend with, especially in WA, so Leon's work will be an important contributor to our knowledge and capacity for management," Mr Thomas said.

"Given the prevalence of barley pathogens over the past five to 10 years his research and the insights it offers us into how fungicide resistant pathotypes spread within the landscape will be vital to helping us develop the tools and advice, to manage the spread on a regional scale."

Over the first three years, Mr Hodgson's research has followed two distinct approaches.

The first two and a half years were spent collecting and analysing extensive green phase (in crop) and off season (stubble) samples from barley crops in paddocks across a 20 kilometre array in WA's northern-central grainbelt.

Mr Hodgson said the goal was to examine the distribution of resistance to DMI fungicides between paddocks and to determine the change in the resistance frequency through time.

"This part of the project provided the opportunity to see how far and how fast the NFNB resistance could move under normal agronomic situations," Mr Hodgson said.

"The study allowed me to follow how that changes across a farming landscape over two successive years, as well as provide insight into how it reacts to different crop rotations."

In 2020 the focus shifted to a large, more controlled intra-paddock trial.

In that, Mr Hodgson continued to observe the gene flow of fungicide resistance in the NFNB pathogen, while also testing different management strategies and treatments to determine how best to control the resistance spread.

That stage of the research included many weeks of field work, monitoring the spread of the NFNB pathogen across a large area and collecting hundreds of bags of barley leaf samples to take back to the lab for analysis.

"The concern for growers is to have fungicide resistant pathogens flowing across their paddocks, so the key to this trial is to determine the scale of the movement," Mr Hodgson said.

"From this we can then identify what management strategies could be applied to try and reduce any flow risk."

CCDM project leader and PhD primary supervisor Ayalsew Zerihun said Mr Hodgson's work takes a different approach to usual field sampling.

"Most of our prior knowledge of resistance spread has come from point sampling of leaves which meant we were missing out on detailed understanding of the large inter-regional distribution and flow of DMI resistance genes in the NFNB pathogen," Dr Zerihun said.

"We're hoping at the end of next year when Leon's study reaches a conclusion we will have more detailed field data on the roles of different crop management practices in either facilitating or restricting resistance spread and be able to better influence grower practices as a result."

Over the final 12 months of his research, Mr Hodgson will be embedded in the lab testing samples, analysing data and tackling many months of reporting and write-up usually associated with a PhD.

"It's been amazing to take on a project that is a great blend of agronomy and molecular work," he said.

"With the finish line in sight I'm not only excited about what this opportunity provides for my future career in research but also, importantly, being able to present and share some really valuable fungicide resistance outcomes with growers and industry."