Convoy gathered for big truck show

It was all about chrome, cabs, colour schemes and celebrating 100 years of Mack trucks in Australia at the 2020 WA Mack Muster and Truck Show at Quarry Farm, Whitby.



After originally being delayed from April this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event attracted 3000 people to check out the 130 registered trucks on show.



Organisers, including Quarry Farms owner Steven Della Bona and Jason Clatworthy said they were "blown away by the response and support".

The 2020 WA Mack Muster and Truck Show was the first truck show in WA since 2016 and began with a dinner and a fundraiser.

Mr Clatworthy said more than $80,000 had been raised just on ticket sales to the dinner, fundraiser and show - with money being donated to the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research for Cancer.

Thousands gathered at Quarry Farm, Whitby, on Sunday for the 2020 WA Mack Muster and Truck Show. The event attracted truckers from across the State who displayed their rigs, old and new.

"We are not exactly sure how much we raised at the moment," Mr Clatworthy said.

"We'll have to sit down with a nice hot cup of tea and work it out, but the support blew us away - we are still in awe and shock."

Mr Clatworthy said when the committee reconvenes soon they will set a date for next year and it will be outside of the harvest period so more people could attend.

"We do want to do another one," he said.

"And now that COVID has lifted we'll look at changing the date to involve more people."

Outback Truckers' Glenn 'Yogi' Kendall and Paul 'Sludge' Andrews attended, with Yogi being the master of ceremonies.

The two purple trucks attracted a lot of attention with many passersby stopping for an autograph or a photo.

They also sold Outback Truckers caps, stubby holders, pens and other items to fans of the television series.

Mr Kendall said he was "flat out" going in between the trucks and talking to people.

"It was hard work and relentless," Mr Kendall said.

Pilbara Heavy Haulage Girls driving instructor Heather Jones (left), Karratha, with Liberal MP for the Darling Range Alyssa Hayden. Pilbara Heavy Haulage Girls was incorporated in 2014 as a not-for-profit organisation providing professional development opportunities and career pathways for newly licensed truck drivers. Ms Jones said the institute was the only organisation of its type in Australia and possibly the world. She said there was a huge waiting list for people looking to undertake their courses which involves a hands-on 160 hours of driving and training to help prepare people for the industry. Ms Hayden said she was the first MP to take up the challenge offered by Pilbara Heavy Haulage Girls to undertake a four to five-day road trip to get a feel for the industry and the issues that drivers face on a day-to-day basis. It was about 10 years ago, Ms Hayden said. We took an oversize truck to Tom Price. Ms Hayden said it was such a good experience that since then she has been on two other trips and planned to make another before the next election. Ms Hayden said she would encourage other MPs to have the experience to better understand what the important industry needs and how things work on the ground.

"It was great to see so many supporters of the show and we sold some merchandise which is great because we are not paid actors so that helps us out a bit.

"The truck show is really good for Perth - there's a call for it in WA.

"We haven't had one since 2016 at Kwinana."

Mr Kendall said there was also the idea of including trailers in a future show which would attract a wider audience and provide organisers with more scope and show gowers with more to see.

"People want something to go to - especially after COVID," he said.

"I was doing about eight appearances a year across the country before COVID.

"I haven't done anything since March.

Mr Kendall said trips to New Zealand and the United States were cancelled this year and he looked forward to being able to get there and promote the show and catch up with supporters in those countries.

Smaller trucks from as early as the 1900s were also on display by the Historic Commercial Vehicle Club of Western Australia - with some of the last remaining of their types in WA on show.

GLW Freight Management, Forrestdale, operator Adam Lovejoy with his fiancée Stacey Nichols, Avon Valley, with his truck on display.

Livestock and Rural Transporters' Association of WA (LRTAWA) chief executive officer Jan Cooper said the association's road safety mascot, Muscle Mite, was a popular attraction.

Ms Cooper said the LRTAWA has happy to support the charitable event.

LRTAWA member Tim Montague won the Thong Throwing Contest award.

The Best Display award went to Colli and Sons for a Road Boss which features an awesome graphic on the back of the company's origins in timber milling and haulage.

Jamie Gossage and Tiffany Dowsen, North Dandalup, with their sons Chase (left) and Chance. Mr Gossage works as a heavy diesel mechanic and said work was busy with demand forcing wages up in Perth to comparable to mining industry expectations. I worked it out the other day that Im on par with fly-in, fly-out guys and I get to stay home, Mr Gossage said.

Chloe Osborne and Rowan Watermann, Armadale, attended the show. Mr Watermann is a mechanic and said it was nice to see some well looked after trucks unlike the ones I work on.

Jesaiah Sorensen and his son Ezra, Byford, enjoyed spending the day looking at the trucks on display.