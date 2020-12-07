Bradman's childhood cricket pitch saved, baggy green for sale

Bradmanophiles rejoice.

First it was news that the chance to own Sir Donald Bradman's first Australian baggy green cap had presented itself.

Then, that a cricket pitch linked to Sir Donald Bradman in his youth has been saved from development.

Developers had applied to build a seniors' facility on the land in the NSW Southern Highlands town of Bowral.

But the NSW Land and Environment Court refused a development application on land where the cricket pitch is located.

Historian and keen campaigner for the preservation of the site Nick Corbett said was thrilled with the outcome.

"It's fantastic news. It's been a long hard fight for sure and great to be able to celebrate a victory," he said.

And while celebrations for the heritage-loving crickets fans continue in NSW, everyone (with enough money) has the chance to buy the Australian cricket legend's cap from his debut Test series in 1928/29.

It will be sold on Thursday - online at Pickles.com.au with the auction starting at 5.30pm.



Bradman gave the cap to a family friend, Peter Dunham of Adelaide, in the 1950s.

Dunham, an accountant, was in May this year jailed for eight years and two months for scamming $1.3 million from his investors.

Some of Dunham's victims sought access to Bradman's cap to help pay off the accountant's debts.

Dunham faced the South Australian District Court initially charged with 37 theft and deception charges spanning 2008 to 2015.

Just before his trial, Dunham, now aged 76, pleaded guilty to many of the charges on the condition others were dropped.

The court was told Dunham had repaid about $800,000.

District Court Judge Paul Muscat described Dunham's offending as calculated, deliberate and repetitive and imposed a non-parole period of four-and-a-half years.

Dunham's estate was bankrupted, with Bradman's cap to be sold on Thursday under instructions from the trustee, Oracle Insolvency Services.

The baggy green cap has been on display for the past 17 years, loaned by Dunham to the Bradman collection at the State Library of South Australia.

Bradman's Test debut cap is listed under the Cultural Heritage Act and can't be removed from Australia



The record price for an Australian baggy green is Shane Warne's Test cap which fetched $1,007,500 when purchased by the Commonwealth Bank in January.

Warne sold his cap to raise money for bushfire relief, with the bank taking the cap on a national tour before becoming a permanent exhibit at the Bradman Museum in Bowral, NSW.

with Australian Associated Press

