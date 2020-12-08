A funding disappointment for the bush that will further stall economic growth in northern parts

The dust is still settling from the October 31 state election in Queensland and I, like many people throughout the state's rural and regional areas, was disappointed - but not surprised - with the outcome.

If last week's state budget is anything to go by, the next four years is going to be more of the same for the bush - with a lack of investment in critical infrastructure and water security and further stalled economic growth.

As Fraser Island is currently being incinerated with bushfires, it is also a clear reminder of the ongoing failure of land and vegetation management policies in this state.

Paradise Dam still lies in ruins and there are rumours that the government wants to shave more off the top of the wall than actually fix it.



This is a piece of nationally significant water infrastructure that supports 25 per cent of Australia's fresh food production.

Misconceived and ideologically-driven Great Barrier Reef regulation will continue to cripple farmers, who have already invested heavily in reducing water runoff and fertiliser use.

What must be painfully clear to everyone who lives and works in the the bush is that we can no longer hope that politics and politicians alone will save us.

It is more important than ever that we have unified and strong representation by our agricultural groups.



We - as industry, and across all commodities - need to stand together to protect our land, our businesses and our future.

But agricultural representative groups are only as strong as the members they represent.

In Queensland, there are 12,000 beef producers. But less than half of them are a member of AgForce.

How are our 'ag-advocates' meant to do their job properly when the government knows that only half of the industry stands behind them?

How are they meant to support our industry and our communities when less than half of those they seek to represent support them?

If you don't think they are doing a good enough job, then sign on and put your hand up for a job.

If you are too busy to sacrifice time away from your business and family, then pay your membership fees to support someone who is.

The agricultural sector has been hamstrung for years by internal bickering and point scoring.

I appreciate that not everyone always agrees on everything.



But one thing that we can all agree on is that, unless we find a way to all stand together - divided we will continue to fall.

- Tom Marland is an agribusiness lawyer based in Bundaberg, Queensland. He is also the author of the blog, Food for Thought, Thought for Food.

