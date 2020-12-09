2020 harvest surpasses last year's result

GRAIN receivals by CBH Group have already ticked over last year's total, with more than 11 million tonnes delivered by WA growers this harvest, surpassing the 2019 figure of 9.8mt.

More than 2.5mt of grain was delivered between November 30 and December 6, taking the total to 11.42mt as of Monday morning.

CBH chief operations officer Ben Macnamara said while some growers, particularly in the Geraldton zone, were starting to complete their harvest programs, there was still about 30 per cent of the crop yet to be delivered across the grainbelt.

"The outlook for this year's harvest has improved significantly as growers have progressed through their programs, with many realising greater yields than anticipated," Mr Macnamara said.

"This is a really positive outcome following last year's below-average harvest, and we've been able to receive these large volumes faster than ever before.

"We expect deliveries to slowly drop-off in northern parts over the next couple of weeks, while harvest will continue in the Albany and Kwinana South zones over an extended period."

Wheat has made up the majority of receivals in the Geraldton zone, with some higher proteins coming through and a trend away from ASW to APW.

Wheat deliveries with higher screenings are likely to enter the system over the next week or so as growers work towards the end of their harvest programs.

In total the zone had received 2.35mt as of Monday morning, with a number of growers within the zone having finished harvesting, and more are expecting to wrap-up their programs by the end of the week.

In Kwinana North, about 610,000t were delivered in the week leading up to Monday, taking total receivals for the zone to 2.83mt.

Some growers received one to three millimetres of rain last Monday, November 30, slowing down deliveries for half a day.

Wheat has made up the bulk of receivals, followed by barley and site turnaround times have continued to improve.

Harvest bans and rain disrupted deliveries in Kwinana South, have seen 510,000t delivered between November 30 and December 6, taking the zone's total to 2.05tmt.

Wheat and barley make up the greatest portion of deliveries, with quality and yield continuing to exceed expectations.

Some growers in the north of the zone have completed their harvest programs.

Rainfall between 3-15mm across the Albany zone stalled harvest for several days last week, but growers ramped-up harvest activity again towards the end of the week.

The zone has received about 2.01mt and of that 570,000t was delivered in the week to Monday.

Quality has been good, with about 40 per cent of barley making malt grade and about 80pc of oat deliveries grading as OAT1.

Unsettled weather caused issues for Esperance growers throughout the week, with rain and strong winds slowing down harvest progress last Monday.

The zone has received 2.18mt, of that 430,000t were delivered between November 30 and December 6.

Wednesday was the largest receivals day for the season so far, with more than 100,000t delivered across the zone.