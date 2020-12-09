Readers share their harvest photographs

Despite harvest often being a stop-start affair, thanks to rain and harvest bans, the show must go on and we would love to see more of your harvest images.

Keep sharing your harvest photos with Farm Weekly to feature in the paper or on our social media platforms by emailing them to mollie.tracey@farmweekly.com.au in the highest resolution possible with your name, location and a little information on how harvest has been going for you.

Chase, 3, and his dad Ashley Grylls taking a break from harvest at Bulyee. Photo by Jackie Grylls, Bulyee (@thefarmerswifelife).

Harvesting around the clock to get the crop off. Ruth Parkhouse, Yorkrakine, said harvest had been going well with a good run of weather for the past couple of weeks, leading to them almost being finished. Photo by Ruth Parkhouse, Yorkrakine (@ruthwa68).

Capturing this photo wasn't as easy as photographer Josh Humble, Tambellup, expected. When the drone was close to the headers, Mr Humble saw a flash across his monitor and saw red brownish feathers. Realising exactly what almost hit his drone, Mr Humble immediately put the drone in sport mode and began reducing altitude and returned it to him. His suspicions were confirmed as it was a wedge-tailed eagle, two in fact (a mating pair), that almost took it down. A close call indeed. Photo by Josh Humble (@humble_art_photography).

So far this year's harvest has turned out to be a bit below average on Jess Stone's family's property at Quairading. Photo by Jess Stone, Quairading (@aussie.farming).

Although initial rain in November delayed activities, Jerry Poiron, Mindarabin, said harvest was now on track. Photo by Jerry Poiron (jerryp93).

Englishman Fred Gittus has been reminiscing about harvest in Australia, including WA, last year. Unfortunately he had to leave Australia when COVID-19 came but he sure does have some great photos to look back on. Photo by Fred Gittus (@fredz682).

Ellie Morris said harvest has been going well at the farm she works on at Perenjori. Despite a few hold ups due to the weather and breakdowns, last week she said they were close to finishing. Photography by Ellie Morris (@elliemorrisau).



