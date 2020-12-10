Sweetingham retires from DPIRD role

ONE of WA's most senior agricultural science advocates, Mark Sweetingham, is retiring from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

DPIRD's deputy director general primary industries development and head of its research division, Dr Sweetingham started his wide-ranging career with the then WA agriculture department as a plant pathologist 38 years ago.

Widely respected throughout the WA grains industry and recognised for his work internationally, Dr Sweetingham was the former Department of Agriculture and Food WA principal research scientist for 13 years until 2008, before moving into senior management.

He worked extensively in crop protection through integrated disease management, agronomy and genetic improvement, particularly in lupins where he played a critical role in the anthracnose disease outbreak response, according to DPIRD.

He holds an agricultural science degree with honours and an agricultural science doctorate specialising in plant pathology, both from the University of Tasmania.

On Tuesday Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan paid tribute to Dr Sweetingham's contribution to the growth of WA's primary industries.

"Mark is a respected researcher who brought his experience at the bench and in the paddock from his formative roles, to redefine agri-food and farming systems research and development in the department," Ms MacTiernan said.

"He has always been a passionate advocate of the importance of applied scientific R&D to boosting primary industry productivity and global competitiveness.

"Mark has worked tirelessly with academia, industry and the public sector to build a productive, sustainable future for our primary industries across the State.

"He has 'walked the talk' as a champion of science and its importance to building a strong, sustainable primary industry sector that continues to grow and evolve to secure new opportunities and enduring growth.

"On behalf of the State government, we thank Mark for all his work over nearly four decades and wish him well for the future."

Under an arrangement with DPIRD, Dr Sweetingham has been a non-executive director of the Grains Industry Association of WA for the past three years.

It is expected he will step down from that position in the new year.