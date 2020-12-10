Markets endorse horticulture's ethical employment program

FRESH Markets Australia has endorsed the Queensland horticulture industry's workplace training and certification program, Fair Farms.

Fair Farms has been designed and delivered by grower group Growcom to create an industry standard for ethical employment practices, which all horticulture businesses can subscribe to.



Fresh Markets Australia is the national organisation representing each of the five market chambers, which themselves are organisations representing the fruit and vegetable wholesalers located in each of Australia's five central Markets: Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth.

Fair Farms program manager Marsha Aralar said FMA represented more than 430 market wholesaling businesses operating in Australia's central fresh produce markets.



"Having their support is a great step for ethical practices across the supply chain," Ms Aralar said.

"This is a clear signal that the horticulture industry is standing firmly behind Fair Farms.



"Clarity of responsibilities is what the industry needs and what will have the most positive impact for workers.

"We are excited about the commitment from FMA and look forward to the collaboration."

FMA general manager Gail Woods said the markets were very pleased to support Fair Farms and work with Growcom on the national expansion of the program.

"Our industry must take responsibility for ensuring that Australian workplace relations laws and industry standards are correctly implemented on farm," Ms Woods said.

"Supply chain businesses must be aware of their duties as fair and responsible employers.

"As an industry-led initiative, Fair Farms allows each player in the supply chain to take ownership of their employment practices and access appropriate training and certification to demonstrate compliance to customers and the wider industry."

Fair Farms training and certification program was launched in June 2019.

Ms Aralar said the program continued to consult with growers and members of the horticultural supply chain.



"Fair Farms can now offer retailers, wholesalers and growers the ability to demonstrate commitment to ethical employment practices," she said.

Growers and other members of the supply chain can CLICK HERE to begin the Fair Farms certification process.

