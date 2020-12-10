TV celebrity cooks get Rabobank support for farm to fork message

Agribusiness lender Rabobank is partnering with Network 10's television cooking show Farm to Fork.

The bank - a global specialist in food and agribusiness and one of the leading providers of Australia agricultural financial services - has joined with Network 10 and Farm to Fork's producers Dual Entertainment as a partner in season two of the television program.

The show, which airs nationally on weekday afternoons, aims to help inform Australians how to eat and live well.

The program aims to inspire viewers to not only cook at home but also have a better appreciation of where and how their food is grown.

Rabobank marketing head Kate Holden said the Farm to Fork show was an excellent fit with Rabobank's purpose.

"As an agribusiness bank, we are committed to promoting the importance of the agriculture industry and growing Australians' understanding of where their food comes from," she said.



"Australians have a strongly-growing interest in the source and provenance of their food and a television program like Farm to Fork is a perfect vehicle to showcase the excellent produce that our local farm sector grows.

"We want to be involved in telling farmers' amazing stories in both rural and urban areas and raising awareness of the farm to fork journey. This is important to us as a bank whose clients are in the food and agribusiness sector, but also for our online saving clients, whose savings are being grown by investing in helping farmers to grow the food we all put on our plates."

The 90-episode second series - hosted by celebrity chefs Michael Weldon and Courtney Roulston (both ex-MasterChef) and Sarah Todd (ex-MasterChef and chef for the 2020 Australian Open) - features a number of Australian farmers sharing stories of their produce and how it is grown.

The program will focus on educating Australians about the journey from "farm to fork", while showcasing 270 fresh and healthy recipes.

Farm to Fork airs Monday to Friday on Channel 10 at 4pm, with repeat broadcasts on Saturday and Sunday, and is also available on demand via 10play.com.au

Ms Holden said the "strong appetite for this type of information were demonstrated in the viewership figures for season one", resonating with both city and regional and rural audiences.



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story TV celebrity cooks get Rabobank support for farm to fork message first appeared on Farm Online.