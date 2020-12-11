Queensland dominates AuctionsPlus listings

November saw the AuctionsPlus cattle market go from strength to strength, with total listings increasing by 7 per cent on the previous month, to 84,665 head.



Compared to November 2019, cattle listings for the month increased by 49pc, highlighted by the contrast in seasonal conditions over the past 12-month-period.

With much of Queensland still waiting for substantial rain, the state accounted for 40pc of the November cattle offering. Southern and Western Queensland were the largest listing regions, with 12,527 head and 8,068 head offered, respectively, accounting for 24pc of the total catalogue.



ALSO IN CATTLE:

The North West Slopes and Plains of NSW was the next largest region, offering 7,753 head.

On the buying front, southern Queensland acquired the most cattle for November, purchasing 10,428 head. Yearling and grown steers consisted of 42pc of the regions' purchases, while weaner and yearling heifers accounted for another 41pc.



Looking south into NSW, key restocking regions throughout the North West Slopes and Plains and the Riverina also purchased significant numbers, acquiring 8,154 head and 6,735 head, respectively.

One of the features during November was the interstate purchases, with the north to south flow of young cattle remaining.



NSW purchased 57pc and 42pc of weaner heifers and steers offered from Queensland, respectively, during the month.

Prices registered throughout November continued to remain robust, however some price declines were seen across several categories, albeit from near record highs.



Weaner steers eased by 11c/kg from October, to average 515c/kg, as clearance rates held firm at 92pc.



Weaner heifers also followed suit, averaging 4c/kg easier, at 498c/kg, with buyer confidence remaining strong with a 91pc clearance rate.



Yearling and grown steers averaged 459c/kg for the month, up 11c, while yearling and grown heifers averaged 441c/kg, up 13c/kg. Interestingly, clearance rates for both yearling and grown steers and heifers decreased by 11pc and 10pc, respectively from October, highlighting the increasing strain of high prices on buyers and processors.



Pregnancy-tested-in-calf breeding stock saw considerable increases in price from the previoust month, with PTIC cows up $202/head, to average $2,182/head, while PTIC heifers increased by $63/head, to average $2,112/head.

The story Queensland dominates AuctionsPlus listings first appeared on Farm Online.