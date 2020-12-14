Australian Simmental wins Miss World | Photos

+10 Photos from Champion of the World Genetics and Marketing Facebook page.





















NEW South Wales Simmental breeders have come away with top honours in a world-class online cattle competition.



Stuart and Samantha Moeck of Valley Creek Simmental stud at Bowral were the exhibitors of Valley Creek Jewel who was named the Simmental Miss World winner last Friday.



Sired by Valley Creek Harrach and out of Barana Deanna, the 7.5-year-old female has raised five calves and was previously flushed to Anchor D Raptor 392C, that resulted in the 2019 Sydney Royal Show grand champion bull, Valley Creek Primus, that took out the title at just over 10 months of age after selling for $8000 to the Inverleigh Simmental stud, Invergordon, Vic, at eight months.



Herself she was the previous grand champion female of the 2014 Royal Melbourne Show when she was just a heifer, and she won numerous local shows according to Mr Moeck.



As only limited shows ran at the beginning of the year, and because the Sydney Royal Show that is usually the qualifying event was cancelled, the Champion of the World and Miss World competitions hosted by Champion of the World Genetics and Marketing called for nominations.

"Sam nominated her the competition and grabbed a photo and it all went from there," Mr Moeck said.

World-wide exposure and the profile it gives you is a benefit of the competition, with the Moecks receiving expressions of interest in export of embryos.

"We have got a fair bit of interest in exporting embryos back into Canada, and this has cemented it more," Mr Moeck said.

"The traditional Simmental export job is quite good... there is a lot of export opportunities for embryos and semen coming out of Australia in the traditional type job."

The Moecks run around 30 traditional Simmental cows and put in about 25 traditional embryos each year. They also have about 40 black and red Simmental cows, and put in about 40 black and red embryos.

"We aim to flush the top 15 per cent of the herd each year," he said.

VC Jewel is a stand-out for her ability to produces calves better than herself year-in, year-out while offering a well-marked, polled traditional package.



"To have a cow that looks that good and breeds that well is the biggest accomplishment in the traditional side of the business," he said.

Her progeny record is credible, and she is again raising a good bull calf while being flushed several times throughout this year.

"We have three or four embryos calves on the ground out of her by Sunny Valley Cannon 86E." he said.

"We are aiming to have a dam's progeny group (out of VC Jewel) for the 2022 feature breed at Sydney Royal, that marks the 50 years anniversary of Simmental in Australia."

The world champion received eight points to take the top honour, and was placed first by two of the four judges including Heitor Lutti Pinheiro Machado of Brazil and Garrett Behan of Ireland.



The remaining two Simmental judges were Andrew Masterson of South Africa and Garth Rancier of Canada.

She was also crowned the winner of the Simmental Miss Asia/Africa category.

Bringing together elite bulls and females from across the globe in the aim of showcasing different breeders and their programs, the Champion of the World and Miss World competitions was founded in 2012.

MISS WORLD AUSTRALIAN RESULTS

Angus - Killain Madame Pride 3 M9 (Miss World bronze, Miss Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by the Duddy family of Killain Angus, Tamworth. Goondoola Cheta N15 (Miss Asia/Africa bronze) exhibited by the Powe family, Goondoola Red Angus, Cargo.

Brangus - Telpara Hills Miss Legacy 541P73 (Miss World bronze, Miss Asia/Afria gold) exhibited by Telpara Hills Brangus and Ultrablacks, Upper Barron, Qld.

Charolais - Tookawhile Pitch Perfect P1E (Miss Asia/Africa bronze) exhibited by the Nicholls family, Kyogle.

Droughtmaster/Beefmaster - Glenlands Bells 'N Whistles (Miss World silver, Miss Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by the Childs family of Glenlands Droughtmaster, Qld.

Limousin - Flemington Polled Pride (Miss Asia/Afria silver) exhibited by the Robson family of Flemington Limousin, Adelong.

Other recognised breeds (ORB) - Oakvale Never Enough N3 (Square Meater) (Miss Asia/Africa silver). Double A Bridget Q3 (Murray Grey) Miss Asia/Africa bronze) exhibited by Double A Cattle Company, Cowra.

Santa Gertrudis - Jamar Queen Q5 (Miss World bronze, Miss Asia/Africa silver) exhibited by Jamar Santa Gertrudis stud, Yamala, Qld.

Shorthorn - Nagol Park YZ Romance N148 (Miss World silver, Miss Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by Roger and Niaomi Evans of Nagol Park Shorthorns, Tamworth.



Simmental - Valley Creek Jewel (gold) exhibited by Stuart and Samantha Moeck of Valley Creek Simmentals, Bowral.

Speckle Park - AAA Unique Destiny (Miss World silver, Miss Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by the Denis and Theresa Roberts of AAA Speckle Park stud, Kingaroy, Qld. Wattle Grove SP WGS P644 (Miss Asia/Africa silver) exhibited by Wattle Grove Speckle Park, Oberon.

Wagyu - Summit Holmie (Miss Asia/Africa gold)

CHAMPION OF THE WORLD AUSTRALIAN RESULTS

Angus - Killain Rainman P1 (Champion of Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by the Duddy family of Killain Angus, Tamworth.

Brangus - Barronessa Mr Blockbuster (Champion of the Asia/Afria gold)

Charolais - Palgrove Platinum P931E (Champion of Asia/Africa silver) exhibited by Palgrove Charolais and Ultrablacks.

Droughtmaster/Beefmaster - Glenlands Beretta (Champion of the World bronze, Champion of Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by the Childs family of Glenlands Droughtmaster, Qld.

Limousin - Flemington Quiet Secret Q8 (Champion of Asia/Africa silver) exhibited by the Robson family of Flemington Limousin, Adelong.

Other recognised breeds (ORB) - Palgrove Primemover P1135 (ultrablack) (Champion of Asia/Africa silver) exhibited by Palgrove Charolais and Ultrablacks. Wattlebray Pin Up 815/19 (Charbray) (Champion of Asia/Africa bronze).

Santa Gertrudis - Canowindra Top Edge (Champion of the World silver, Champion of Asia/Africa silver) exhibited by Jason and Joanne Wolff and family of Canowindra Santa Gertrudis stud, Emerald, Qld.

Shorthorn - Marrington Packleader P10 (Champion of Asia/Africa silver) exhibited by the Williams family of Marrington Shorthorns, Dubbo.

Simmental - KBV Penfold (Champion of Asia/Africa bronze) exhibited by Martin Rowlands and Stephen Lean, KBV Simmentals, Toowoomba, Qld.

Speckle Park - AAA Eliezer N28 (Champion of Asia/Africa silver) exhibited by the Denis and Theresa Roberts of AAA Speckle Park stud, Kingaroy, Qld.

Wagyu - Academy International P107 (red) (Champion of the World bronze, Champion of Asia/Africa gold) exhibited by Barbara Roberts-Thomson ofAcademy Red Wagyu, Armidale.

All the results can be found through the Champion of the World Genetics and Marketing Facebook page.

