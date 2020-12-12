Amazone refines ZA-TS spread pattern

AMAZONE has released new technology for its ZA-TS spreader called GPS-Switch, which automatically controls the spreading pattern of the spreading discs when approaching headlands or operating in wedge-shaped fields.

AMAZONE has pushed the spreading accuracy of its ZA-TS twin-disc centrifugal-mounted spreaders to even new heights with the refinement of its GPS-Switch section control technology.

GPS-Switch automatically controls the spreading pattern of the spreading discs when approaching headlands or operating in wedge-shaped fields.

CLAAS Harvest Centre product specialist (AMAZONE & Precision), Joshua Patrick, said the company's new SwitchPoint function took the concept one step further by allowing the operator to dictate the precise 'on' and 'off' points according to the working width and fertiliser type.

"On large working widths, the 'switch-on' point determined by the controller is often far beyond the headland and out into the paddock," Mr Patrick said.

"The spreader then switches off once it reaches the point where the backwards-facing spread fan meets the previously-spread headland area.

"Under certain circumstances, the switch-off point may be beyond the headland so that the tractor would have to be driven off the tramline in order for the spreader to switch off automatically.

"This can lead to small zones of over-fertilisation and under-fertilisation when turning at headlands.

"To resolve this, the operator can now enter their desired switch-on and switch-off points in the new Headland Control function in the menu of the AmaTron 4 and AmaTron Twin ISOBUS terminals before operation."

While spreading on the headland, the outside disc performs a border spreading function, while the delivery point of the field side disc is rotated outwards so that the spread fan is drawn further into the crop.

"The headland spread is therefore increased towards the field side, whereby the switch-off point can be increased in front of the corresponding headland tramline," Mr Patrick said.

"This means the spreader will switch off before reaching the headland tramline and the steering line of the tractor."

In addition, the part-width section control has been optimised by adapting the shape of the spread pattern.

"When the spreader arrives at the headland, the outer part-width sections are switched off first followed by the inner ones," Mr Patrick said.

"When leaving the headland, the outer and then the inner part-width sections are switched on.

"In the case of ZA-TS, this can be performed in a very tight tolerance with up to 128 automatic part-width sections.

"The combination of Headland Control and the new part-width section control leads to optimal distribution of fertiliser on headlands."

The GPS-Switch Switchpoint system complements AMAZONE's new Argus Twin lateral distribution optimisation technology.

This system features seven radar sensors mounted above each of the spreading discs, which monitor the spread pattern and then automatically adjust the electric delivery system of each disc if any deviation from the settings is detected.

"It compensates for any change in spreading pattern due to variations in fertiliser quality, during start-up, braking, or travelling on slopes" Mr Patrick said.

"It also operates during border spreading or section control, ensuring the most effective use of fertiliser and ease of operation.

"Extensive research and field testing has shown this system is extremely reliable, regardless of dust levels."

Available in a range of hopper volumes from 1700 to 4200 litres, mechanical or hydraulic drive systems and spreading widths from 17 to 54 metres, Mr Patrick said the spreader set the benchmark for performance and ease of use.

"There's a host of smart technology, including integrated weighing cells, automatic calibration/adjustment system, tilt sensors and ISOBUS terminals," he said.