All about problem solving for John Garland

John Garland is arguably one of the most successful real estate agents of rural associated property and business sales in Western Australia, having sold more than $300 million worth of assets throughout his extraordinary career.



He was responsible for introducing AFGRI Equipment, one of the largest John Deere dealership in the world, to WA through the sale of Geraldton, Carnamah and Moora dealerships on behalf of the Walton brothers.



Lesser known is that he created the first worldwide computer assisted Dairy Quota Auction System for the Department of Agriculture, which extended the pre-regulation period of the dairy industry by 15 years.



Holding a Real Estate Triennial Licence and being a licensed auctioneer for his specialist company, Garland International, Mr Garland has conducted more than 3000 auctions, covering anything and everything from livestock to machinery, through to property to auctions for charity organisations.



Starting out as an Elders stock agent at the Midland Saleyards in 1950, Mr Garland credits his success to the grassroots connections he formed during his 11 years with the Elders company and his understanding of rural and regional places and people.



QUESTION: Where did you grow up and did you come from an agricultural background?

Answer: My birth was interesting because my nose arrived two days before I came along, which was quite unusual.

My father and my grandfather pioneered Dalwallinu in 1909.

The Hydes and the Garlands went there on the same day, trained to Watheroo and walked across the country to Dalwallinu.

From there, the Garlands went north and the Hydes went south, today the original 40 hectares is the McLevie wheat bin which is a CBH super receival site.

I was born in Geraldton and had a short period of time in Pingelly where my father was an agricultural bank valuer.

I kept a very close association with the Hyde generations and went to school with John Hyde, who was a Federal politician for several years.

Mr Garland became a licenced auctioneer in 1953 and has held more than 3000 auctions since. He is with a client after the successful sale of Buckland Estate, Northam.

I never lived on a farm though and I attended Hale School in the city.

It wasn't until I was 14 years of age that I came to have an association with the farming scene as an Elders stock agent.

But it's been a lifetime of rural real estate since that experience.

Q: You were an Elders stock agent from 1950-1961 and worked at Midland Saleyards, Northam, Wongan Hills, Carnamah, and Kondinin. What was that experience like?

A: My dad ran out of money to keep me at Hale School when I was 14, so one day I was up in Perth with my tie on going to school and the next day I was in the Midland Saleyards at 4am in the morning.

But my Midland Junction experience gave me the greatest concentration of rural, regional people, right across from knighted gentry to the lowliest of assisting people in the Midland Saleyards, both of which were equally good friends.

That cross-section of community allowed me to do whatever I've done ever since.

The grassroots benefits of working for Elders, to me, was everything.

Q: How did you come to own your own real estate business?

A: During my 11 years with Elders, which was essentially a livestock experience in several country towns, I automatically (being employed by Elders) had the right to sell property.

Although I spent my life doing all of the things with livestock, pigs and cattle, I was quite fascinated by the chance to sell A to B in these rural areas.

I got into it through the medium of selling the occasional property for Elders in the country.

As a pastoral house, Elders had a very general licence that allowed their branch managers to sell on an expanded licence, whereas their prime licence was held here in Perth on St Georges Terrace.

John Garland & Co's first office in Kondinin. The business was the the Chamberlain Dealer of the Year in 1962

Q: You managed the General Motors/ Chamberlain dealership in Kondinin from 1961-1965? Can you tell me about this experience?

A: In 1961 we established John Garland and Co. but it wasn't to do with property or real estate.

When I was managing Wongan Hills and Kondinin Elders branches, I was just married with one child, living a very humble existence.

But one day I was asked would you and Pat like to own the business created by the West family.

Our main business in town was owned by a person who was running it with a large amount of their time in Perth.

So a group of five farmers in town went into the R&I Bank and provided their personal guarantees for Pat and I to buy the business.

Those Kondinin farmers created the opportunity of a lifetime for us.

So I took over the full debt.

The interest rate back then was seven per cent, so I paid the interest to them and everything was done.

I had no idea what I was doing, but in the second year of the business (1962) I was the Chamberlain Dealer of the Year.

Mr Garland left Hale School in Perth when he was just 14 to work as an Elders stock agent at the Midland Saleyards in 1950.

There was a very strong development area in Hyden and Elders had nobody to replace me as an auctioneer there.

Because they couldn't find an auctioneer, Elders told me they would make me an A Class agent and that I would get a percentage out of everything sold in the area, as long as I kept on auctioning as I had done in the three years prior.

It was amazing because I had an underwriting of a cash-flow while I learnt to sell things that I had never sold in my life.

Over those four years, light land, sandplain country and heavy forest country farmers were basically swapping properties, as each of the farmers tended to be a bit jealous of the other.

On the strength of that I came to Perth in 1965 and started my own real estate business, Garland International.

Q: How do you think agricultural and regional sellers differ to city vendors?

A: Because of the long-established yet unique quality of a regional or rural person to have the need to trust their neighbour, there is an outstanding difference between dealing with sellers in the country and sellers in the city.

Because of the isolation that relates to many rural circumstances, you must rely on your neighbour and through that support mechanism you develop a character and a quality that makes one recognise the need for team involvement.

That's quite unlike the city, where unfortunately the dog-eat-dog type attitude, competitiveness of a lot more people and lack of unity occurs.

Q: You were one of the first real estate agencies to utilise large glossy type brochures and flyers to advertise your properties and have been recognised as a pioneer in real estate marketing. What other techniques have you used to separate yourself from your competitors over the years?

A: To never regard selling as the description of my enterprise - it has always been problem solving.

If you take the attitude you are there to do some good for two people, there must be a win-win situation and therefore it's not selling, it's problem solving.

There will always be a reason for buying or selling, so you need to find out as soon as possible what that reason is and service that need by the recognition that it's a problem to be solved.

In many cases the emotional reason is stronger than the logical one.

Q: A past president of the Real Estate Institute of Western Australia (REIWA) you were recognised by that body with the Kevin Sullivan Award in 1992, given a life membership of REIWA in 1993, a FIABCI (International Real Estate Federation) Medal of Honour in recognition of your contribution as a past deputy world president of the organisation and were the recipient of an Order of Australia in 2007 in recognition of your contribution to the real estate industry and community. Of which achievement are you most proud?

A: This is not widely known, but I created the first worldwide computer assisted Dairy Quota Auction System for the Department of Agriculture and conducted that enterprise for eight years in Hay Park, Bunbury.

This effectively extended the pre-regulation period for the dairy industry for 15 years.

The request came from the Department of Agriculture in the 1980s to design an auction system for milk quotas.

I thought about how to do it for a few months and I remembered a flower auction I went to in Amsterdam, which was an auction that worked in reverse.

The Dutch flower auction said we have 20,000 roses here - the first person to speak has the product.

So I thought if I get all this milk that is coming into a sale as one big identifiable document and put all of that as a pool, we will sell the pool based on the reserves.

As it hit the reserve price average for the whole lot, that was the end of the sale.

John Garland's special interest in the land developed early in his career with a major stock firm

I had to explain it to the Department of Agriculture and go around to every dairy group in the State, which ran from Armadale to Albany, and it worked very well.

Q: What property has been your biggest and/or most memorable sale from all of your years in the business?

A: We sold Moola Bulla station, which was an $18 million sale bought with $1.8 million - so 10 per cent of the asking price.

We put everything transparently on the table and said it won't work while we work for the seller because you're a syndicate and you're too diverse with your accounting and legal needs and lots of shareholders, because they couldn't make up their mind about anything.

So that was a unique sale.

To solve the problem we had to represent the other party.

Q: As one of WA's longest practicing auctioneers, what qualities do you think make a good auctioneer?

A: There's a certain showmanship about auctioneering so you need to have a sense of humour, a voice that will carry (because sometimes in a clearing sale there is no microphone and if there are three kegs that have been consumed beforehand they can hardly hear what you're rambling on about) and to always respect the buyer.

You must be very careful you don't knock something down too soon.

My first auctions were the weaners, slips and ruptured pigs in the Northam pig yard.

A lady in Wubin, Winnie Vincent, used to run her own piggery, buy all of the rough stuff, fatten it up and bring it back a fortnight later, and you would see the same pigs coming back and they'd look like you'd put lipstick on them.

Since 1953 I've held 3000 auctions and they've been anything from property, to livestock to clearing sales and now it's mostly charity auctions.

Q: What has been one of your most memorable auctions?

A: There was an auction in Wongan Hills where two very wealthy farmers were neighbours of the auction property and that sale sold for at least 30 per cent more than its value because of the competitiveness of two men that didn't want to lose.

I remember understanding that auctions are there to gauge freedom of speech in the form of action to acquire but, in reality, it also brings out people's human nature.

Antiques, paintings and things that don't have a value can become worth anything if the human instincts for acquiring the asset run wild.

We also established the first used machinery auction because when we got into business in Kondinin we had no stock and I thought 'how can I get an identity overnight?'.

To get stock I went to all of the farmers I knew and auctioned off their old machinery.

We had a mammoth sale and suddenly became recognised as one of the biggest dealers in the place.

Everybody used to take a quarter of a page for their advertisements in the Elders Weekly (now the Farm Weekly) but I took two pages to advertise the large machinery sale.

It was then I learnt then the power of using the press to get your message across.

A lot of the farmers who were opening up in Hyden had no money - it was Conditional Purchase land then, so we set them up with a whole lot of second-hand machinery.

Consequently we had instant recognition, so the very next year we were the number one dealer in WA.

Q: What are the main changes you've seen in WA's agricultural property market throughout your career?

A: The most relevant change is the actual number of farmers and the introduction of corporate farming.

When I started my association with the agricultural industry there were 40,000 farmers in WA and today there are 2000 bona fide farmers.

Economies of scale, the fluctuating seasonal conditions and commodity prices and the high costs of operating a rural enterprise have all caused it to happen, not only in Australia but in every civilised area of the world.

Q: You are a director on the Rotary Path of Hope Board (an initiative to raise awareness and funds towards eradication of domestic family violence) and have been an active member of several committees and organisations that contribute to society. What other causes are you passionate about?

A: I've been fortunate in chairing the Small Business Development Corporation which was an honorary thing for the State government for seven years and that experience of going around WA, assisting the links between small business and the government in the regions, was one of the greatest periods of my life.

My association with that organisation has also helped me in solving problems for unusual sales that we are involved in now, which are more trade oriented.

Q: Foreign investment of Australian farmland can be a contentious issue among farmers and Australians in general. What are your thoughts on this?

A: It's almost an absolute need because you have to get big or get out.

You can't carry on while our labour cost is so high and you're competing with cheap labour elsewhere and subsidised incomes in places like America, England and Europe.

Here where we aren't subsidised, the weak or the strong will remain.

But there isn't as much offshore interest today as one would believe.

The Chinese have come and they will go because their understanding of the agricultural experience of farming is quite different to what they carry out in the paddy field.

Their management skills have to go a long way before they can compete with Western Australian farmers.

Q: If you weren't in the real estate game what do you think you would be doing?

A: Exactly what I've done all my lifetime.

I'm the luckiest person to have had the opportunity to be self-employed since my 20s.

I would never want to do anything else than have an association with the regions.

The other part of having an apprenticeship with Elders is being able to look back now on a lifetime of many friends and enjoy the experience of understanding the difference between the rural and the city, which is still not understood by many.

Q: What do you attribute your success to?

A: The love of the occupation and the enjoyment of good health.

I have been a member of FIABCI for 35 years which took me to Paris every December and to a world conference in May and I would take a day off either side, but that's the only holiday I've had in all my years - so I guess I really do love what I do.