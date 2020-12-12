Top quality parcel for mixed farming

Price: Offers from $1.2m

Location: Highbury

Area: 286.8ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Jeff Douglas 0427 425 689

OVER the past few years any available farmland for sale near Highbury, just south of Narrogin, has been snapped up fast by buyers eager to secure land in this first-class farming region.

This latest listing brought to the market by Elders Real Estate sales specialist Jeff Douglas is also likely to sell quickly as demand continues to outstrip supply throughout the southern Wheatbelt.

Furthermore, the area of this land parcel totals 286.8 hectares which makes the likely purchase price reasonably affordable for local farmers looking to expand their landholdings.

The farm consists of seven lots on three titles and is quite close to the Highbury townsite.

Much of the land is excellent cropping country and in 2020 has been growing barley, oats and canola.

With two road frontages and good access tracks, cartage of produce from the property is a straight-forward operation.

There is a portion of grazing land on the property that is currently running sheep and the property has been set up well for sheep with multiple dams, generally very good fencing and a laneway system.

The property is leased to an excellent tenant until late February 2021 and will be available for vacant possession in March 2021.