Farmers compete for land at auction

LOCAL farmers battled it out at auction to expand their farming operations, when two properties went under the hammer.

About 50 people gathered to see long-time Moodiarrup farmers, David and Jenny Mackie, sell their farm Kuranda on December 3.

The farm was offered as two separate parcels which were five kilometres apart, with Nutrien Harcourts WA sales representatives David Jannings and Ryan Wilkie steering the marketing campaign.

"The prices achieved were certainly above expectations, based on the reserve prices that were set prior to auction day," Mr Jannings said.

The Kuranda home portion measured 614.7 hectares, with about 343ha considered arable.

Nutrien Harcourts WA region corporate and business development manager - west, Glenn Mctaggart, was the auctioneer on the day and called for opening bids at $1.9 million, with an opening bid coming in at $1.5m.

Robust bidding from three main local parties led Mr McTaggart to knock down his gavel at $2m.

The price equates to $3254 per hectare or $5830 an arable hectare.

This parcel was purchased by Peter and Genene Lloyd and family, of Boyup Brook, whose operation neighboured the property.

Eulin Block spanned 278.57ha, of which about 202ha was estimated to be arable.

Bidding commenced at $1.2m, where four local farmers engaged in determined bidding, with the final bid being $1,575,000.

This price equalled $5654/ha or about $7797 per arable hectare, which is understood to be a new record price for the area.

Mockup farmers Lionel Ainsworth and Alain Calais and families were the purchasers.

The families farm together and their enterprise also neighboured their new purchase.

Mr McTaggart said strong and increased land prices was not unique to the Great Southern region.

"The strong upward price trend continues right across WA's farming regions," Mr McTaggart said.

"The large crowd in attendance is a testament to the interest in farmland which reflects the current very strong demand.

"We congratulate the Mackie family on the great result and wish them well in the next phase of their life."

With two lots of neighbours and locals and people from other regions vying for the land, Mr Jannings said an auction was the ideal selling method.

"The vendors were a bit nervous about using the auction system, but after the auctions with the results that were achieved and the fact that everyone had an equal opportunity, they were very happy," he said.

"They had personal relationships with all the neighbours, so they wanted everyone to be able to have an equal opportunity and a transparent sale so people could see where the price was at.

"The prices that were paid on the day were the best possible prices that could have been achieved."

Most of the interest in the parcels came from the local area, from within a 15 kilometre radius.

But there were also enquiries from family farmers in the Wongan Hills and Corrigin areas who were seeking higher rainfall and greater stocking rates to expand their farming businesses.

Mr Jannings said there was interest in purchasing both properties.

David and Jenny Mackie sold their farm Kuranda to two separate farming family buyers for a combined price of $3,575,000.

These auctions follow a series of successful auctions of WA farmland in the Great Southern and Wheatbelt, with several record prices achieved in different areas.

"I've never really seen the market like this - where I take a property to market and am so confident that I'm going to get a result on the day," Mr Jannings said.

"In the past 20 years I have never been in a position where I've offered a property for sale by auction and felt 100 per cent confident it's going to go well on auction day."

Mr Jannings said this strong spring selling season could prompt those who have been considering selling to offer their property to the market.

"The way the market has gone north with price in the past two to three months and how there has been a flurry of half a dozen strong sales, I think potential sellers are thinking they want to have harvest out of the way and see whether this price increase is going to continue or if it will stabilise," he said.

"So I think there could be some more listings coming after harvest.

"People who are on the fence about selling, might be thinking that this is a really good opportunity to go out with a bang and get a great price for their property."