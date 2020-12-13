Spot-type net blotch an ongoing threat

THE predominant foliar diseases infecting barley and wheat crops in 2020 were spot-type net blotch (STNB), yellow spot and septoria nodorum blotch (SNB) respectively.

Speaking at the recent Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Grains Industry Day, plant pathologist Geoff Thomas said STNB had been the leading disease in barley for the past five or six years.

"This year we had over 80 per cent of paddocks with measurable levels of STNB, including 100pc of paddocks in the Kwinana zone," Mr Thomas said.

"The reasons for that are the common ones - susceptible varieties, increasing amount of barley being sown including barley on barley rotations and a reliance on fungicides to do the control job."

Over the past couple of years Group 3 demethylation inhibitors (DMI) resistance in STNB was found and in 2020 the first detection of Group 7 succinate dehydrogenase inhibitors (SDHI) resistance was discovered in the Central Wheatbelt.

Relying on one aspect of an Integrated Disease Management (IDM) approach to control STNB - being fungicide use - leaves growers open to the development of fungicide resistance issues.

DPIRD conducted a trial at the Muresk Institute this year with the aim to compare Maximus CL, a moderately susceptible to susceptible (MSS) barley variety, against Sparactus CL, a susceptible to very susceptible (SVS) variety.

"We're going to need to start thinking more about how we manage STNB and something with an improved level of resistance or less susceptibility is a great option," Mr Thomas said.

"With just a small amount of improvement to resistance in a variety, the impact of STNB was less - even if it just avoids us panicking about this disease and allows us to make our decisions in a more structured way, that's a positive step."

Along with STNB, net type net blotch (NTNB) was also prominent in paddocks with about a quarter infected across the State.

There was a slight uptick in NTNB infection this season, so it is a disease to keep an eye on, particularly in medium and high rainfall environments.

For wheat, Mr Thomas said blotch diseases were present but probably not at the significant levels seen in other seasons, with dry patches throughout the year meaning the development of those diseases didn't occur as much as usual.

"Yellow spot and nodorum blotch were still the most dominant diseases across the State, with roughly 75pc paddocks affected," he said.

"Although in the Geraldton region, we saw a bit of glume blotch this year, which we know can have an impact on yield and seed quality."

There is still a bit of an issue with wheat powdery mildew on the south coast, particularly in the Esperance region, with some crops in that region getting three of four fungicide treatments, however more resistant varieties can reduce that need.

"While we don't have fungicide resistance to powdery mildew in WA at the moment, it is on the east coast and the regular application of fungicide is an issue we need to keep an eye on," Mr Thomas said.

Wheat flag smut is a disease that is endemic in WA and occurs most commonly in the eastern and north eastern Wheatbelt areas as dry conditions favour the disease.

The disease affects the leaves and stems of the crop, leaving black streaks, with DPIRD receiving more calls about it this year than in previous seasons.

"The interesting thing about this disease is that varieties do vary in their response to it and this year the majority of the reports we had came from very susceptible varieties" Mr Thomas said.

"It's a seed and soil borne disease and is very easily managed by changing variety, shifting out of that paddock for a year or two or by the application of a registered seed dressing."