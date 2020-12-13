No access a major Port Hedland roadblock

A LONG-running dispute between the Town of Port Hedland and Hedland Export Depot owner Paul Brown has come to a head, with Mr Brown on the verge of taking legal action, again.

The dispute involves issues with the lease of the land at the Boodarie Strategic Industrial Area, south of town, but has been exacerbated by road modifications recently awarded by Main Roads, the Town of Port Hedland and Development WA, which will see access to the depot from the Great Northern Highway ruled out completely.

Mr Brown said he had not been consulted prior to the planned roading upgrade due to start in April 2021 and if it went ahead completion would take about six months.

He said without truck access to the depot compensation would need to be paid for a loss of business while the works were being undertaken - which he estimated at $1000 a day in losses.

At the moment road trains are able to turn off the Great Northern Highway and pull up to the loading ramp at the feedlot, before returning back to the highway and continuing on their way.

Without a designated turning bay on the road, it could be a hazard for motorists as trucks slow down to pull off or when entering.

With the proposed changes, access would be eliminated and a new access point would have to be built further into the Boodarie Strategic Industrial Area - which would be another huge expense that Mr Brown was not willing to outlay.

Main Roads said in a letter to Mr Brown that Development WA approached it to upgrade the intersection for the future development of the industrial area and it had been designed in consultation with the Town of Port Hedland and Main Roads.

"It will allow the safe and efficient movement of all vehicles including 60 metre road trains," Main Roads said.

The upgraded intersection would provide dedicated turning pockets to allow for deceleration and an area for vehicles to wait until it is safe to turn into the intersection, as well as an acceleration lane from the intersection running north to the South West Creek Bridge to allow vehicles to merge at a safer speed.

The acceleration lane would run through the existing access used by the Hedland Export Depot and its ongoing use would render it "unsafe with this new configuration".

Main Roads said it was not liable for any funding for a new access point to the feedlot but it had asked Development WA to allocate some of its funds for the upgrade toward that end.

Mr Brown said he found out after a meeting with the town that it had contributed $250,000 towards the upgrade, with the rest funded by the State government.

His legal advisers said the Town of Port Hedland had the responsibility to provide the access and loading ramps in order to allow the depot to be used for its intended purpose as stated in the lease agreement.

"In our meeting with the town CEO and mayor last week it was obvious that the Town now accepted that it was not our responsibility to fund and construct an alternative access, but it was still their opinion that one of the other agencies should be funding it, specifically Development WA," Mr Brown said.

"In our meeting they also stated their opinion that the upgrades to Boodarie Road and Great Northern Highway should be postponed until an alternative access has been constructed so that our business is not adversely impacted."

Mr Brown said he had had "nothing but battles" since discovering that the leased land had been reduced from 200 hectares to 7ha after the tendering process, which was why he originally took legal action against the town in 2013.

The Hedland Export Depot is the only feedlot facility in the Pilbara area that exporters can use prior to loading at the port, or for pastoralists to fatten up cattle.

Mr Brown said he had invested heavily in the depot to provide a facility for the industry and without compensation for not being able to use it, it would push him toward bankruptcy.

He said he presented the Town with a few different options including buying him out for $3 million or a range of other options which he estimated at between $3m-$4m, including a new parcel of land to lease for the purposes of a feedlot.

The Hedland Export Depot has survived the 2011 live cattle trade ban, Cyclone Veronica, which flooded the facility in March 2019, and a downturn in cattle exports from Port Hedland.

Mr Brown has been trying to build up the business as a feedlotting facility and promote more exports from the Pilbara to improve animal welfare outcomes for pastoralists.

Only one live export consignment left Port Hedland this year, though Mr Brown said discussions had taken place with an exporter to start sending shipments to Indonesia on a more regular basis in the 2021 season.

He said the ongoing issues had caused immense stress on his family "given that we have just spent the last few years recovering from the devastation of the Federal government action in 2011".

"Our family business went six years with virtually no income thanks to that action and we have again invested our time, money, sweat and blood over the past four years into making the business successful again, only to have two WA government agencies and the town deliver a crippling blow," Mr Brown said.

"This will have a negative effect on the Pilbara cattle industry which was just starting to embrace live exports through Port Hedland again and has also seen the value in using the yards as a medium to long-term feedlot for finishing cattle.

"The Pilbara pastoralists will have no option but to have cattle endure being transported more than 1600 kilometres south rather than use a facility that is specifically and expressly designated for their benefit.

"They will also have to pay more for the privilege of having the facility shut down, given that by delivering cattle to our yards they are about $80-$120 better off per head.

"This is due to the cost of long distance transport, the weight lost by each animal in transport and because the opportunity of accessing the premium export market is lost.

"This is also a poorer outcome for animal welfare, particularly during periods of drought when its imperative to transport cattle to the closest possible option, which our facility clearly is and has been utilised for this purpose during droughts in 2010 and 2018/2019 period."

Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook said "the big story" was that if the depot was unable to be used it would impact pastoralists and livestock transporters with no export facility available between Geraldton and Broome.

"It is important that access be allowed to continue to the feedlot," Mr Seabrook said.

"It's a bit petty - if they wanted to do it they could get it done.

"It's important for animal welfare in that region, especially for transporters that have issues and need to unload the stock for feed and water while they are resolved.

"It's bureaucracy gone mad - what we need is a simple, cost-effective solution."

The Town of Port Hedland said in a reply to Mr Brown that it was not under any obligations to fund a new access point, relocate the loading ramps, provide any compensation and was not liable for any losses incurred by him.

The Town, as well as Development WA and Main Roads, said it was investigating alternative options to find a solution to the issue.