Busy cattle season stretches transporters

THE pressure was on the transport industry two weeks ago with all the usual livestock sales at Muchea, Katanning, Boyanup and Mt Barker, as well as additional seasonal sales and preparation underway for another live export consignment from Fremantle.

While it's typical this time of year to be so busy with seasonal sales, the issue has been compounded by a shortage of drivers and increased demand from the Eastern States - which takes a truck out of local work when on contract.

Livestock Shipping Services was struggling to find enough trucks available to load its vessel, the Maysora, which is due to arrive in port on December 15, because drivers were already committed or just run off their feet and needed some time off.

Wedderburn Transport manager Mark Talbot said one Western Australian company lost three to four drivers recently after they "pulled the pin" and said they no longer wanted the work in the livestock transport industry because it was too demanding on their time.

Mr Talbot said the compounding issues had "just put everything under so much pressure".

"We aren't going too bad," Mr Talbot said, with the company having just four trucks in its fleet.

"We have been able to move our customers' cattle straight away but there's some transporters that will have to be working late and on the weekends to keep up.

"Some drivers have had enough.

"They are only allowed to work x-amount of hours in a week and so they run out of hours."

Mr Talbot said in about a six-week period he'd be starting work at 4am and finishing about 10pm, ensuring a break in between to adhere to industry standards.

Harvest was also attracting some drivers to better pay while that was underway.

"The industry is short of drivers anyway and some are sick of working weekends and late on Friday nights," he said.

"We are competing against mining companies and it's hard to compete and we are losing people.

"Some colleagues are desperately short of drivers - they have trucks parked up in the yards not being used."

Mr Talbot said February might be a different story, after the seasonal sales were over and things slowed down - but that also depended on demand from the Eastern States.

Last week the issue flared up because Boyanup held four sales - its normal Tuesday sale which had about 1241 cattle penned, a weaner sale on Wednesday comprising 1604 head, a mated heifer sale on Thursday of 300 head and a store sale on Friday of about 2100 head.

The sales were either combined Elders and Nutrien Livestock sales or just one of them on their own.

Nutrien's region livestock manager for WA Leon Giglia said it was a seasonal issue and not out of the ordinary - although it was compounded by the lack of drivers.

"There's nothing unusual about it," Mr Giglia said.

"It's the same every year.

"There's maybe a 10 per cent increase in the number of cattle being presented for sale at the moment and it's just a juggling act due to a shortage of trucks, especially after the sales when the cattle need to be moved."

Mr Talbot said the issues at Boyanup were made worse because of the state of the facility.

"It's dangerous for drivers," Mr Talbot said.

"It's a terrible facility to load out of compared to Muchea.

"The facility has run its course.

"The problems we are seeing are a good advertisement for a new cattle selling facility in the South West.

"The problem is that no one is stepping forward (that has the ability to change things) to make a decision on a safer operating facility."

Mr Talbot said the yards had a capacity of less than 2000 head but with so many sales in one week cattle were still in the holding pens awaiting transport when more cattle were being delivered for the next sale - stretching the facility's capabilities to function properly.

This was a concern for the welfare of the animals with too many in the yards there would be less access to water, especially if they couldn't be loaded on the sale day and had to be left overnight.

Users of the saleyards said the system in the yards worked quite well however some cattle when being delivered to the yards had to remain on their trucks until there was adequate room for them in the pens - which delayed drivers.

Mr Talbot said he had been to the Eastern States and looked at their standards and some facilities in better condition than Boyanup had been closed because of animal welfare concerns.

"Eastern States' facilities are all under cover, have proper loading pens, soft flooring and gates that self close (among other modern expectations)," he said.

"The Boyanup facility doesn't even have a shower - there's no facilities compared to what's at Muchea for drivers.

"It's nice after a long trip to be able to unload and then take a shower and clean up at Muchea before heading home."

Ken Zambonetti, of Zambonetti Transport, said the business was "going gang busters" with the busy season.

He said the Boyanup saleyards were "second rate" and cattle would be "in and out on the same ramps" which sometimes caused double-ups.

"It does make it difficult, but that's the way it works with older yards," Mr Zambonetti said.

The South West cattle industry is still awaiting a final decision on the future of the Boyanup saleyards.