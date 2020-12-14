Extensive agenda for Grains Industry Day

AN industry forum with a difference, where the agenda was set by agronomists from around Western Australia, based on what they've seen and heard from their clients this season, was the theme for the recent Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Grains Industry Day at Optus Stadium.

DPIRD scientists presented information and latest trial data on a range of topics, requested by agronomists, with about 100 industry professionals given plenty of time to ask their burning questions.

The topics covered included tactical decisions for foliar and root disease; the effect of soil amelioration on erosion risk and nutrition; current research focus and agronomy needs of pulses and lupins; managing budworm, diamondback moth, fall armyworm and Russian wheat aphid and oat hay and grain opportunities.

DPIRD research and development scientist Alice Butler and Planfarm farm management consultant Steve Cocking.

DPIRD research and development scientist Alice Butler and Planfarm farm management consultant Steve Cocking.

Elders agronomists Cameron Smith (left) and Tristan Clarke.

Elders agronomists Cameron Smith (left) and Tristan Clarke.

Farmanco management consultant Michael Monaghan and Elders agronomist Shannon Meyer.

Farmanco management consultant Michael Monaghan and Elders agronomist Shannon Meyer.

Elders agronomists Jimmy Bidstrup (left) and James Bee.

Elders agronomists Jimmy Bidstrup (left) and James Bee.

South East Agronomy Services principal Luke Marquis (left) and CSBP senior agronomist James Easton.

South East Agronomy Services principal Luke Marquis (left) and CSBP senior agronomist James Easton.

Farmanco agronomist Chris Robinson and DPIRD research scientist Sarah Collins.

Farmanco agronomist Chris Robinson and DPIRD research scientist Sarah Collins.

Elders agronomist Benita Moir (left) and InterGrain territory manager WA (south) Georgia Trainor.

Elders agronomist Benita Moir (left) and InterGrain territory manager WA (south) Georgia Trainor.

DPIRD research scientist Stacey Power (left), InterGrain territory manager WA (north) Shannen Barrett and DPIRD senior research scientist Helen Spafford.

DPIRD research scientist Stacey Power (left), InterGrain territory manager WA (north) Shannen Barrett and DPIRD senior research scientist Helen Spafford.

DPIRD research scientist Ben Congdon (left), Nutrien Ag Solutions agronomist Andrew Smith and CSBP agronomist Angus McAlpine.

DPIRD research scientist Ben Congdon (left), Nutrien Ag Solutions agronomist Andrew Smith and CSBP agronomist Angus McAlpine.

