Plant science a logical choice for Elzette

A DESIRE to help people and a realisation what agriculture allowed her to do with science was all it took to ignite Ezlette Wentzel's passion for the industry.

Ms Wentzel grew up in the middle of South Africa's largest city, Johannesburg and while her father owned a farm, it was mainly livestock and she had little to no experience with cropping.

After completing an undergraduate degree in biotechnology, she had three choices for her honours course - plant sciences, human genetics or research and development.

Ms Wentzel chose the former and while she isn't 100 per cent sure why, it was something she enjoyed from the moment she started.

"I thought that with plant sciences and agriculture, there would always be jobs because people always need food," Ms Wentzel said.

"I also love being outside, in the field and being able to help people, so it really was the logical choice and I'm glad it's the one I made."

While studying her honours in plant sciences, Ms Wentzel's family moved to Australia and upon graduating in November 2015, she followed suit.

Her first job in WA was in pharmaceuticals, which was applicable due to her biotechnology background.

Ms Wentzel was in that job for just over a year and a half, but was always on the lookout for roles within agriculture, with one eventually coming up at the Centre for Crop and Disease Management (CCDM), a national research centre made possible through co-investment from the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) and Curtin University.

For the past three years she has been working as a research scientist at CCDM, helping out on a project dedicated to investigating powdery mildew of barley.

"I really wanted to be in agriculture trying to make a difference," Ms Wentzel said.

"The job at CCDM really appealed to me because I could see that the facilities, the laboratories and the staff were all world-class.

"My role involves me helping the project's team in the experiments and trials that they are running, whether that be in the field or in the lab, so it's quite a technical role."

Powdery mildew is one of the most serious diseases of barley in Australia, especially in Western Australia, with growers reporting increasingly severe and epidemic levels of the disease.

The team Ms Wentzel is a part of conducts multi-disciplinary research into powdery mildew disease using a broad range of techniques.

Ms Wentzel moved to Australia from South Africa after completing an honours degree in plant sciences.

Together they cover pathotype monitoring, avirulence gene evolution and prevalence, detection of new resistance genes, resistance gene identification, cytology, bioinformatics and genetic mapping.

"Barley is a huge export crop and if the disease is bad in the crop, it greatly affects yield and causes huge economic losses - that's the main reason why the project was started," Ms Wentzel said.

"We're trying to figure out why certain genes are resistant to powdery mildew - was it one gene or many that was causing the resistance.

"We did genetic mapping to see what gene it was and made that available to barley breeders, so they can breed into their new varieties."

The project has identified a new class of resistance genes in exotic germplasm that are active in adult leaves and appear to be broad-spectrum and durable.

The resistance mechanisms underlying the genes are being investigated and provide breeders with the only non-mlo gene-based, broad-spectrum resistance to barley powdery mildew.

The project previously released a durable resistance gene to breeders in the form of a novel naturally occurring variant of mlo, mlo-11(cnv2), which has few of the side effects of previous mlo alleles.

The powdery mildew project is due to wrap up in 2021, after which Ms Wentzel will move to assist the spot and net blotch disease projects.

"In my job, I love that you're not in the lab all the time, we get to go out in the field, meet farmers, interact with them and hear from them what problems they are facing," she said.

"They send us samples so I really enjoy the working relationship we have with them, interacting with the industry is great, but I particularly enjoy getting to know the farmers.

"If they have something in the field and they know it's supposed to be more resistant, they send it to us, so that chance to help them is great."

Earlier this year, Ms Wentzel was announced as a nominee in the Elders Agricultural Achievement Award category at the 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards WA - an accolade she definitely did not see coming.

"I wasn't expecting it so it was a big surprise," she said.

"I didn't realise how many young people were making such a big difference in agriculture, so it was incredible to be included in that."

Looking to the future - with her family here in Australia, an abundance of opportunities and having recently been granted citizenship - Ms Wentzel has no plans to return to South Africa

"I still want to increase my experience in where I am and what I'm doing now, so I want to continue with this for another few years," she said.

"After that, I would love the opportunity to lead a team and conduct my own research projects.

"I'm so grateful for the people that I work with, they make it the best job I've had and it's because of them that I love what I do and want to keep doing it."