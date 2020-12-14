Australian ag will stride in 2021 says new Rural Bank Rural report

TAKING STOCK: The Rural Bank says the overall outlook for Australian agriculture is generally positive for the first six months of 2021 despite trade tensions with China and global economic uncertainty because of COVID-19.

The Rural Bank has looked into its crystal ball for the first six months of next year and has seen softening cattle prices, a recovery in the wool market, rising milk production and tightening global wheat stocks.

In its latest Australian Agriculture Outlook forecasts, the Rural Bank painted a generally positive picture for the rural sector for the first six months of 2021 despite ongoing trade tensions with China and global economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

In response to major disruptions in exports to China this year, particularly for beef, barley and wine, the Rural Bank said Australia would seek to deepen its trade links with all 14 countries in the Indo-Pacific region after signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal.

Australian agriculture had weathered the coronavirus pandemic remarkably well while forecasts for a La Nina wet summer, if they come to fruition, would provide a seasonal lift to many farm industries, the bank (a division of the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank) said.

Of the six major rural commodities covered in the 20-page report, the short-term outlook for beef was the least upbeat with prices tipped to start easing from their record highs in 2020.

While Australian beef supply would remain tight because of herd rebuilding, record production in the US and Brazil were tipped to drive both global beef output and exports higher.

Australia would face more competition from cheaper Brazilian exports in China and from US exports in Japan and South Korea.

China's appetite for meat imports could also slow as it rebuilt its pig herd from the impacts of African swine fever.

The Rural Bank predicted Australian cattle prices would ease in the first half of 2021 as restocker demand slowly softened.

On the cropping front Australia will be selling an estimated bumper wheat harvest of 28 million tonnes into a global market where three of the top five wheat exporting regions - the US, European Union and the Ukraine - have suffered production declines.

Export demand for wheat had been strong and was tipped to stay firm through to July 2021 when northern hemisphere crops were harvested, the report said.

There were similar positive signs for barley exports despite new Chinese tariffs on Australian barley.



Strong Chinese demand had diverted competing barley exports from countries like Canada while weaker prices made Australian barley attractive to Middle Eastern nations, South-East Asia, Japan and South Korea.

Australian barley exports were likely to pass five million tonnes, despite all the recent gloom and doom, the report said.

Reduced canola production in the EU and Ukraine had put Australia in the box seat to fill demand over Canada, Australia's biggest competitor for canola exports.

Most of Canada's canola was genetically modified which excluded it from the EU and Australia was now forecast to ship more than two million tonnes of canola to European countries.

The report said milk production would continue to climb on the back of a better season in most states led by Tasmania and Victoria with national output to top nine billion litres for the first time in three years.

While Australian milk processors appeared unlikely to offer better prices, producers' costs and profit margins would benefit from reduced feed bills.

Favourable seasonal conditions during the past six months had boosted fruit and vegetable production across most of Australia but the industry was facing a shortfall of 26,000 seasonal workers over the summer picking months.

The export of high-value horticultural products such as cherries and avocados by air also remained problematic because of high freight costs and low availability of cargo space caused by COVID.

While export demand for lamb Australian was expected to remain steady, increased turn-off would put downward pressure on prices.

The US had been lamb's strongest growth market in 2020, Chinese demand was predicted to remain firm and exports to the Middle East had shown signs of recovery but would remain subdued by reduced air freight capacity.

These market conditions were expected to see the Eastern States Trade Lamb Indicator trend along the lower forecast range towards 700 cents a kilogram.

Mutton prices would be supported by tight supply and firm demand.

The wool market was forecast to slowly recover during the first half of 2021 despite a modest lift in supply, driven up by a rise in consumer demand in China.

But any disruptions to trade access to China would pose a severe risk to Australian growers as China accounted for 82pc of the value of wool exports in 2020.

However, the Rural Bank said action from China to limit Australian wool imports was unlikely due to China's reliance on Australia as a supplier of raw wool for milling.

Economic recovery in China and other major wool users could push the Eastern Market Indicator above 1300c a kg clean by June 2021, the report said.

The story Australian ag will stride in 2021 says new Rural Bank Rural report first appeared on Farm Online.